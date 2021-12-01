Rowan Music Group to Host Snowcase Concert at Landmark

After a long year and a half of virtual performances, Rowan Music Group (RMG) is thrilled to finally host a real, live show again.

The fourth annual Snowcase Concert will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Landmark Americana. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

RMG is a student-run record label through Rowan’s music industry programs’ Artist Services (I-III) courses. Students are divided into nine departments depending on the individual’s interests, skills and qualifications. Each department works together to complete whatever project is prioritized at the time. Whether it’s releasing singles, EPs, albums or hosting shows, RMG provides music industry students with real experience at a functioning record label.

This year’s Snowcase setlist features a diverse group of Rowan artists with hip-hop, R&B, pop and rock all represented. This collection of musicians can be seen as a microcosm of the active Rowan music scene where there are artists of seemingly every style and niche genre. RMG’s Next Up compilation from last spring perfectly displays this wide range, as all nine artists brought unique talents to the table.

Starting off the night at this year’s Snowcase will be upbeat singer/songwriter Daniel Cha, who recently dropped his single “High Energy” on all platforms. He’ll be followed by the mellow hip-hop and R&B artist, Phantxm. South Jersey rapper Phreezy will go third, fresh off the drop of his single and music video “Get and Go.”

Next will be the early-2000’s-sounding pop-punk group Set Into Motion, who released their seven song EP “Something Exciting” earlier this year. The articulate hip-hop acts of LamarxLegend, from Baltimore, Maryland, and MITRAE, from Newark, NJ, will each spit their bars before R&B vocalist Jayla Alexandra will conclude the night.

RMG’s previous Snowcase shows have been major successes both financially and in exposure for the label and its artists. Despite being limited to a livestream Snowcase last year, RMG feels as though this year’s show can be just as good, if not better, than any they’ve hosted before.

“There’s a lot more hype and we’re a lot more committed to this one,” Liam Devenny, manager of RMG’s touring department, said. “We are definitely trying to make it more special as there’s a lot riding on this.”

While the underground live music scene has flourished around Rowan recently, this highly-anticipated show will help re-establish Rowan music back into one of Glassboro’s top public venues. For just $5 a ticket, this year’s Snowcase is set to be the best one yet.

For questions/comments about this story email thewhitarts23@gmail.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

