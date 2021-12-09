Rowan Women’s Indoor Track & Field has a Successful Showing at the Diplomat Open

First place was the theme at the Diplomat Open for the Rowan women’s indoor track & field on Saturday, Dec. 4

In one of the strongest openings to an indoor season in Rowan’s history, the Profs secured the top slot in a whopping seven events, while also winning both relay events. It is safe to say that their presence was announced with commanding authority.

Starting things off was Promise Fadahunsi, a senior, who won the 60-meter dash with a blazing time of 7.85 seconds on the button.

Nicole Notarianni, a senior, was also up to the task in her 60-meter hurdle race, edging out the competition with her first-place finish of 9.30 seconds.

Newcomer Nevaeh Lorjuste has quickly made a name for herself by taking first place in the 400-meter race, just barely missing the minute mark with a time of 1:00.95.

Junior Robin Collura’s 800-meter race was equally as successful, with her 2:31.39 posting being the best in her group. The same goes for Anna Sasse, a freshman, whose efforts in the 1000 meter contest allowed her to emerge victorious with a time of 3.14.50.

The 4×400 squad was in perfect sync all race long, with the tandem of freshman Jasmine Broadway, juniors Kat Pedersen and Sha’Lynn Clarke and Lorjuste wrapping up first place honors with a finish of 4.11.54.

The same applies to the 4×800 team, where Nicole Bertollo, Amanda McNally, Madison Edwards, and Sasse concluded their race on top with a time of 10.30.44.

Lastly, Sofia Watson’s triple jump posted 10.39 meters and reigned supreme in her event, wrapping up the first-place festivities on the day.

Clearly, Head Coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson was ecstatic to witness such a dominating performance from his athletes. Though he always expects great effort from his squad, the Profs truly went above and beyond with this showcase.

“It all started with Robin Collura’s 800-meter finish,” Coach Adamson said. “She set the tone for the day, and the wins started to stack. It didn’t matter to them who they were racing. They were locked in all day long.”

In hearing that, Collura was certainly grateful to make such a significant impact on her squad.

“It felt good knowing that the hard work I have been putting in is paying off,” Collura said. “For the team, it was a great start to the season and a nice preview of what is to come. I am looking forward to what we are able to accomplish this season.”

At the moment, the main challenge is to keep the team’s progress going. With a long layoff impending before their next race in January, maintaining the current energy levels is essential for Adamson’s team.

“The important thing for us is to take these victories, come home, and keep building through our preparation,” Coach Adamson said. “It is all about taking these good feelings and letting them roll with you throughout the season.”

