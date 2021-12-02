Rowan Women’s Indoor Track & Field Prepares to Kick off Their Season at the Diplomat Open

As the Rowan cross country season has officially concluded, the track and field season is rapidly approaching and heating up.

Unfortunately, for the Rowan women’s cross country team, their 10th place finishes at the NCAA Division III Metro Regionals back on Nov. 13 was not enough to earn them a bid for the Championships, putting them a step shy of their pre-season goals.

Nevertheless, the squad has much to take pride in, and some familiar faces will be joining some new names when the indoor track & field season kicks off on Dec. 4 at the Diplomat Open in Lancaster, PA.

As with any early-season bout, the Profs will get a golden opportunity to get their legs underneath them and put their conditioning to a more rigorous test. One notable scheduling feature: the Profs will have to wait a month and a half to take action again following this Saturday’s meet.

Given that long layoff, Head Coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson’s squad will need to maintain a high level of fitness during that hiatus: a standard typical for any of his teams.

“The girls have been looking forward to this for a long time,” Coach Adamson said. “I’m definitely excited to see what they can do to get a sense of where we can go this season.”

Similar to the cross country unit that took action this fall, the indoor track & field athletes are eager to compete for the first time in nearly two years since their 2020 campaign was canceled in an untimely fashion.

“It’s been quite a while since they have been able to compete on this stage,” Coach Adamson said. “They have been patiently waiting and they are thrilled to finally get back in action.”

