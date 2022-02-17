Rowan Women’s Indoor Track & Field Ride Their Momentum Going Into NJAC Championships

The Rowan University women’s indoor track & field team’s last opportunity to prepare for the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships has come and gone.

Without a shred of doubt, they made the most of this moment.

Personal bests were set across the roster at the FastTrack National Invitational, likely showing that the Profs will be operating at peak performance come conference time.

One of these bests was set by junior Amanthy Sosa Caceres, whose time of 1:00.13 in the 400-meter race was tops on her season and is eighth-best in the conference.

The same goes for senior Nicole Notarianni, whose 60-meter hurdle finish of 9.15 was her own best and the second-fastest finish in the NJAC thus far.

As for the 200-meter contest, senior Promise Fadahunsi crossed the finish line at 25.99, which is the fourth-best in the NJAC. Junior Sam Eloy set a personal best in the 60 meter with a time of 8.37 and senior Lyndsay Boyd’s finish of 10:58.56 in the 3000-meter competition set a personal record in the same fashion as she did two years prior.

Wrapping things up with weight throwing, senior Olivia Scattergood’s toss of 15.31 meters was her second-best for the 2022 campaign.

On the precipice of greatness, Head Coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson remains satisfied with his team’s performances. Though some have doubted his team along the way, he anticipates that many minds will be changed in a week’s time.

“This program always seems to find a way to rise when it comes to NJAC,” Coach Adamson said. “Many forget that this team is 90% freshman. They are going to surprise people.”

Equally excited for an opportunity to shine is Notarianni, one of the squad’s cornerstones. Her desire to compete will fuel her for the NJAC contests.

“Something I’m looking forward to is seeing our team react to the competition at the conference,” Notarianni said. “We had competition all year but this is for a title and everyone gets excited and riled up for these types of things. Another thing I’m excited for is how our team truly comes together, especially on these days.”

The NJAC competition will be a platform to catapult this squad to the next level. If their approach remains consistent with Coach Ringo’s preparation prescription, Rowan will run through the conference.

