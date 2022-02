On Monday Feb. 7, Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play broadcaster Kate Scott visited Rowan University for Pizza With the Pros. The Whit’s Sports Editor Brianna Mac Kay sat down with Scott and spoke with her before the event started. Check out the interview here or on The Whit Sports Instagram.

