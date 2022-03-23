As the weather heats up and normalcy continues to return to our lives, many find themselves looking for ways to get back out there and enjoy live entertainment. The good news is that a lot of venues are finally opening back up, and some big names and fun events are headed our way. Here are just a few of the exciting events headed to venues near South Jersey.

TobyMac – “Hits Deep” March 31

Christian hip-hop artist, TobyMac, will be performing hits from his 2018 album “The Elements” at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on March 31. Tickets are on sale for as low as $22.

The Script – “Greatest Hits Tour” April 13

The rock band behind the hits of “Breakeven” and “Hall of Fame,” The Script will be performing at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. British singer-songwriter Calum Scott, famous for his hit song “Dancing On My Own,” will be headlining the event. Fans can purchase tickets for just $39.50.

Charli XCX – “‘CRASH’ The Live Tour” April 18

Also performing at the Fillmore in Philadelphia is Charli XCX. Starting at 8 p.m., she will be performing songs from her newest album “CRASH.” The show will also include a performance by American rap artist Baby Tate. Tickets range in price from $127 to $500 each

Lorde – “Solar Power Tour” April 20

After almost a year and a half in New Zealand’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns, Lorde has returned with a new album and a new tour. In an email blast, Lorde explained that this show aims to give you the same feeling as “faded dancing in each other’s arms somewhere; everything’s still light, shoes are off and sundresses are on and the night is all potential.” She will be playing at The Met in Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this show are extremely limited and can come with a price tag between $198 and $590 each.

Olivia Rodrigo – “Sour Tour” May 6 and 7

Olivia Rodrigo performs in November of 2021. / Photo via pitchfork.com

Olivia Rodrigo will be coming to Philadelphia to perform hits from her debut studio album “Sour.” Her show at The Met will begin at 8 p.m. and feature a headline performance from British singer Holly Humberstone. While tickets from the original vendor are sold out, tickets can be found on the resale market starting at $407.

The Lumineers – “Brightside Tour” June 4

Performing hits from their 2022 album “Brightside,” The Lumineers will be playing at the Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. The event will be headlined by the American folk band Caamp. Tickets are available for sale online from as low as $35 and as high as $346.50.

Bastille – “Give Me The Future Tour” June 15

To celebrate the release of their newest album, English pop band Bastille will be performing at The Met in Philadelphia. Tickets are available through LiveNation and range from $39.50 to $256.

John Mulaney – “From Scratch Tour” June 17 and 18

Saturday Night Live comedian and the creator of three Netflix stand-up specials, John Mulaney, will be visiting Atlantic City on June 17 and 18. The shows will take place in the Etess Arena of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Tickets are available for sale and range from $99 to $319.

Big Time Rush – “Big Time Rush: Forever Tour” June 28

Stars from the hit Nickelodeon show “Big Time Rush” are uniting once again to bring audiences a night of nostalgia and good times. The show will be headlined by TikTok star turned musician Dixie D’Amelio and take place at the TD Pavilion. The price range for these tickets varies widely from just $25 to $900.

Here are three easy tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of your money and can fully enjoy your night:

Make sure to check the venue’s website prior to the show to view their individual COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. You’ll want to avoid any surprises when attempting to check-in. This may sound simple, but make sure your phone is fully charged and clear up all the storage space you can. You’ll want to take tons of photos and videos, plus you might need it to call a ride after. Keep in touch with your concert buddies or just for general emergencies. Wear comfortable shoes. You may just find yourself standing for the entire length of the show, in addition to standing in lines just to get in. Nothing can ruin a night quite like hot or painful feet.

Most of all, stay safe and have fun enjoying all that live performances have to offer!

