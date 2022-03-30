Senior Spotlight: Jason Joseph, Class of 2021

Jason Joseph is one of the many talented sports communication students at Rowan University.

Joseph is currently pursuing Sports Communication, a minor in sports production and a certificate in Esports and Film & TV studies. He commutes to Rowan University from Camden County, New Jersey, although he had a taste of residential life during his first three years of college, before he decided to commute for the remainder of his time at Rowan.

Joseph took on an active role with Rowan Radio, Rowan Television Network and a member of the AEPI fraternity, which really helped him in his growth during his studies. Joseph has always been a sports lover, watching and playing sports while he was growing up. This love of sports-inspired him to obtain his sports communication degree.

Even though Joseph was lucky enough to know what he wanted to study for his undergrad, it didn’t come without challenges. He was diagnosed with a metabolic disorder and faced some setbacks in and out of the classroom.

“It actually took me eight years to learn how to ride a bike due to the physical issues from my metabolic disorder,” Joseph said.

However, Joseph didn’t let that get the best of him, he was able to count on the support from his professors and faculty members at Rowan University.

“There were so many faculty members that supported me, but the one that stands out the most would have to be John Woodruff from Academic Success Center & disability resources. He believed in me since day one, even when I was struggling, he supported me through that.” Joseph said.

When he is facing some challenges in his studies, he also finds comfort in Bozorth Hall, a building located on Rowan University for students studying at Ric Edelman College of Communication and Creative Arts.

“It’s my home away from home,” Joseph said.

Reflecting back on his college experience at Rowan, one of the hardest years for Jason was 2020 when Covid-19 was ravaging the world. However, that wasn’t the only thing he was dealing with.

“Academically speaking, learning virtually was rough at first. From a personal standpoint though, my brother passed away in the fall of 2020, so I was very lucky to be able to complete that semester of school from home,” Joseph said. “I was also very lucky, because I switched majors. If I didn’t do that, I would have graduated in 2020, and would have never gotten internships with the Delaware Blue Coats and the Wilmington Blue Rocks.”

Although Joseph’s time at Rowan is coming to end, he was able to reflect on some of his best experiences.

“I’d have to say the Blue Rocks cookout was so much fun because of batting practice,” Joseph said.

If Joseph could go back in time, he would’ve tried new things and not worried so much about failing.

“Learn from your mistakes, because experience is the best teacher in life,” Joseph said.

For Joseph, Rowan has been an eye-opening experience. Even though he is looking forward to his celebration at graduation, he is looking forward to evening more in the next stage of his life.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitOnline or email Thewhitfeatures23@gmail.com.

