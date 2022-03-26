Delaware Blue Coats Secure key Victory Over Cleveland Charge

With their 116-101 victory over the Cleveland Charge on Friday, March 25, the Delaware Blue Coats have officially clinched a spot in the 2022 G League Playoffs.

The win was not only important because it secured a postseason for the Blue Coats, but it was also a momentum boost after two back-to-back losses.

“We’re just back on track now,” Blue Coats’ guard Barra Njie said. “We just clinched the playoffs, so it felt good coming back to the winning column.”

From the first quarter on, this game was all Blue Coats. After ending the first 12 minutes up 21-18, they put their foot on the gas and never let up.

This performance was especially positive because they were able to be competitive after quite a bit of roster movement.

One of the focal points of the team this season, Braxton Key, was recently called up to the NBA by the Detroit Pistons on a ten-day contract. Another key player on the roster, Jaden Springer, is currently out due to a right hip injury.

With some room on the bench, Delaware signed both Karim Mane and Joel Ntambwe earlier in the week, making Friday night’s game their first in a Blue Coats jersey.

“They’ve only really been here for two, three days, but since they’ve been here, they’ve been very open ears. They’re listening, team players,” Blue Coats guard Myles Powell said. “We just need to do a good job of bringing everybody together, keeping everybody together, and that’s what’s going to keep us rolling.”

Both Mane and Ntambwe ended up making a good first impression in Delaware after they ended the night with a solid seven points each.

Leading the way for the Blue Coats was, once again, Powell himself. He topped the leaderboard for the team with 26 points and seven rebounds. He did this while coming off the bench, a new role he has been slotted into the last couple of games.

“So we have like four, five guys down right now, so I know [Head Coach Coby Karl] is doing his best job to do what’s best for the team. I’m just being a coachable player and whatever he thinks is best for the team, I’m going to do,” Powell said. “So if he needs me to be that spark coming off the bench and come and score, like I said, I’m going to do whatever’s best for my team.”

While the win and clinching the playoffs was big for the Blue Coats, their regular season is far from over as they still have four more home games before it ends. The next game will take place on Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. against the Motor City Cruise.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

