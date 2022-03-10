Makayla Taylor Shoots for the Stars for Rowan’s Women’s Track & Field

Strength, courage, resilience, and determination.

Those are the characteristics that best define Rowan women’s track & field’s senior weight thrower and shot-putter Makayla Taylor.

Hailing from Randolph High School, Taylor has already established quite the resume.

In her first indoor campaign back in the 2018-2019 season, her first shot-put event in a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), her throw traveled 12.27 meters, placing second in the event. The impressive feat granted her All-Conference second team honors and a U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region award.

The same goes for her indoor sophomore season (2019-2020), where her weight throw of 16.24 meters set a school and conference record. She followed up this moment in history with a second place shot-put outing at those same championships with a distance of 12.49 meters.

Clearly, that moment has carried over into the current season, which has been documented extensively over the past few months. She certainly has done herself, her school, and her head coach, Derick “Ringo” Adamson, proud over this time frame.

“She has made some of the biggest throws in the conference,” Coach Adamson said. “It’s clear that she is one of the best throwers in the country and she will probably make the NCAA meet.”

After peaking at 20th in the entire nation in weight throwing, Taylor consistently puts up solid performances when the lights shine the brightest.

“The key in my preparation has always been focusing and not thinking too much,” Taylor said. “Having the energy and support of my teammates and coach has really helped keep me going throughout this run.”

The most common misconception is how athletes like Taylor must have special routines to make the magic happen. Instead, simplicity reigns supreme. When you can replicate a simple practice formula, the results produced by Taylor come naturally.

Her performances this season have already earned multiple NJAC honors and All-Region this year, and the best part is her time as a Prof is far from complete.

