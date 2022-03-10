Rowan Baseball Picks up Two Victories in Virginia

Over the weekend, Rowan Baseball participated in a three-game series against Virginia Wesleyan College that resulted in the Profs taking two out of three games and coming through for the series win.

It all started on Saturday, March 5, with the Profs taking game one of the doubleheaders by a final score of 4-2. That game was scoreless all the way until the sixth inning when senior right fielder Ryan Murphy broke the scoreless tie with an RBI double to bring home junior second baseman, Tyler Cannon.

The Profs then tacked on two more runs in the seventh thanks to a two-run double by junior shortstop Chris Curcio. Virginia Wesleyan cut the lead down to 3-2 after scoring runs in the seventh and eighth, but the Profs ultimately hung on for the win.

Junior pitcher Eli Atiya picked up his first win of the season after tossing six innings of shutout baseball with five strikeouts.

The result was different in the back end of the doubleheader, however. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead and holding that lead all the way until the seveth inning, Virginia Wesleyan stormed back for the comeback 3-2 victory on the walkoff single by Matt Sinko.

The Profs came back on Sunday with a vengeance. Head Coach Mike Dickson’s squad put on an absolute clinic on the offensive end, scoring 18 runs on 17 hits for the 18-3 win.

Senior first baseman Eric DiDomenico led the charge at the plate, going a perfect 4-4 on the day with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs, and four runs. Murphy went 3-7 with two RBIs, sophomore designated hitter Patrick Defeciani went 3-5 with two RBIs, and freshman third baseman Marco Mannino went 2-6 with two RBIs.

On the mound, junior Jason O’Neill picked up the win, tossing seven innings of one-run baseball with four strikeouts.

After the successful weekend, the Profs now sit at 3-1 to start the season. They will have a chance to build off their strong start this weekend when the team heads to Florida to compete in the Russmatt Central Florida Invitational.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

