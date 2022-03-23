Rowan Women’s Track & Field Indoor Season Prepares Them for Upcoming Outdoor Campaign

Spring has officially sprung and the Rowan women’s outdoor track & field team are poised to make a run for the 2022 season.

This comes right at the tail-end of putting another successful indoor campaign in the books for Coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson’s squad, ending as strongly as it began with a fifth-place finish at the All-Atlantic Indoor Track & Field Regional Championships.

The culmination of the Profs’ success this season featured weight thrower Makayla Taylor. The senior was the first field athlete in the program’s history to make the NCAA Division III Championships, tossing a mark of 15.05 meters.

Historic production from the likes of Taylor, fellow senior Nicole Notarianni, freshman Molly Lodge, and the emergence of new contributors will be critical to Rowan’s success in the outdoor domain.

“The big thing for everyone has been learning as much as possible,” Coach Adamson said. “When you do that, it’s a given you transcend.”

If the indoor season was merely a stepping stone for Coach Adamson’s squad, then the main event is bound to be simply spectacular.

“The key to this run will be a positive mindset and good training,” Coach Adamson said. “They have been chomping at the blocks for this and, based on everything I’ve seen, they’re bound to succeed.”

The Profs are on the precipice of everything they’ve worked for all winter long. While some opt to hibernate, Coach Ringo’s athletes have been relentlessly grinding to become as sharp as possible come springtime.

If history is any indication of what is to come, that refinement will result in razor-levels of sharpness for his runners and throwers.

