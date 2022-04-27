Nine Upcoming Albums Hoping to be the Sound of Summer

With summer just around the corner, major artists are finishing up album rollouts as they look to gain highly competitive recognition for their music. Smash hit singles like “First Class” by Jack Harlow and “As It Was” by Harry Styles are an early indication that this wave of A-list releases likely won’t disappoint. Spanning from April through late July, here are nine highly-anticipated, upcoming album releases.

Kehlani – “Blue Water Road” (April 29)

Kehlani made lots of noise in R&B spaces in 2020 when their album “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” debuted at number two on Billboard and accumulated over a billion streams. Kehlani hopes to continue this momentum with “Blue Water Road,” which will be out at the end of the month. Their first single, “Alter,” was released back in September with the follow-up “Little Story” last month.

Future – “I Never Liked You” (April 29)

After teasing new music on social media over the last few weeks, Future recently announced a new album dropping April 29. The highly influential trap artist released “Worst Day” earlier this year, his first single since 2020. His last full album, “High Off Life,” was well-received, fronted by the Drake collaborative mega-hit, “Life is Good.”

Jack Harlow – “Come Home the Kids Miss You” (May 6)

Currently sitting at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 is “First Class,” a potential song of the summer and the lead single off Jack Harlow’s upcoming album. Harlow has had a busy year with prestigious performances, a chart-topping feature (Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby”) and making it onto a Rolling Stone cover. Harlow is on top of the world right now, and a strong sophomore album will propel him to even greater heights.

Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” (May 13)

After a concerning hiatus since his last release, fans were starting to ask themselves: Is Kendrick Lamar retired? Well, he answered that one directly when he announced his upcoming album by replying to a fan’s tweet. After his 2017 release “DAMN” received widespread acclaim by critics and fans alike, people have been starving for more Kendrick.

The Chainsmokers – “So Far So Good” (May 13)

EDM duo Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, known as The Chainsmokers, released the setlist to their album “So Far So Good” which will drop next month. They explained the meaning behind the title of the record on Instagram saying, “We always tell ourselves… so far so good. Hopefully, it’s all you will be saying soon too.”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” (May 20)

With peculiar cover art that features what looks like an upside-down living room, the mega superstar Harry Styles is releasing his third solo album, “Harry’s House.” Lead single “As It Was” currently sits at number two on Billboard and is another strong contender for song of the summer. With his dedicated fanbase and wide reach, “Harry’s House” has an opportunity to make some serious noise during summer 2022.

Noah Cyrus – “The Hardest Part” (July 15)

Those who saw Noah Cyrus headline Hollybash this past weekend heard the two unreleased tracks she played. These both are set to appear on her upcoming album, “The Hardest Part,” dropping mid-July. Noah proved herself as an excellent performer to the Rowan crowd by showing off her impressive stage presence and flawless ability to hit every note.

Lizzo – “Special” (July 15)

Just before appearing on SNL to host and perform last week, Lizzo announced her new album “Special.” The music video for the lead single, “About Damn Time,” shows Lizzo in a support group titled “stressed and sexy.” Lizzo continues to be an outspoken advocate for body positivity, most evident in her 2020 interview with Vogue where she extensively discussed the topic.

Maggie Rogers – “Surrender” (July 29)

Maggie Rogers burst onto the indie-pop scene in 2019 with her breathtaking debut LP, “Heard It in a Past Life.” If the lead single “That’s Where I Am” is an indication of what’s to come, expect “Surrender” to be even more passionate than her debut. Check out her powerful performance of the track at Coachella weekend one.

For questions/comments about this story email thewhitarts23@gmail.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

