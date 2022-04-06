CHSS and Edelman CCCA Co-Host Career Fair

Rowan students had the opportunity to meet with employers for potential career positions once they graduate during the CHSS and Edelman CCCA Career Expo.

The career fair expo catered to students who obtained a communication, marketing and early childhood education degree.

The career fair filled up the entire ballroom in the Student Chamberlin Center with employers eager to fill positions within their companies. Every employer asked for a resume and cover letter and went over the position they were hiring for in detail. In the journalistic department, they were also looking for writing samples. One of the popular ones that journalism students keep gravitating towards was WDRE from Delaware.

“WDRE was one of the only ones that I was considering applying for from the Career Fair,” Ariana Adan, a journalism major, said.

Although the career fair did cater to the Ric Edelman College of Communication and Creative Art students, the most common critique from students was that there weren’t nearly as many employers looking for production work compared to the early childhood field.

However, for a position in marketing, there were more opportunities with employers. Overall, the career fair was catered mostly to students who were looking to work with children with disabilities and early childhood development.

Even though the companies weren’t in the media industry, it was refreshing to see that some of them branch out to look for different positions in their companies such as writing articles for their marketing department or producing videos for them to display and advertise to their clients.

Even those who weren’t looking for full-time positions and are still completing their undergraduate degree, took advantage of the opportunity to network. Some of the employers were offering internships and part-time positions in their company in addition to full-time positions.

The career fair had a photographer that was taking free professional headshots for students who attended.

For students who are studying childhood education or marketing, this career was definitely geared toward that. Overall, the university recruited a plethora of employers from different industries so students could take advantage of all of the opportunities.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitOnline or email Thewhitfeatures23@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

