Rowan Football Hosts Annual Bone Marrow Donor Event

On Wednesday, April 20, Rowan Football held its annual “Get In The Game. Be The Match. Save a Life” event at the Chamberlain Student Center where they looked for people to sign up to become bone marrow donors.

This event aimed to raise awareness about those suffering with blood-related diseases and cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and aplastic anemia. This was the football team’s first event in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Chmura, an offensive lineman for Rowan, says that it’s important for the team to lead by example when it comes to raising awareness.

“We just want to raise awareness for an issue that’s not talked about as much,” Chmura said. “If we can get as many people as possible to help save someone’s life, or prolong someone’s life, we’ll do it. It shows we’re more than just athletes, we’re caring people. At the end of the day, it’s bigger than sports.”

Chmura’s teammate and fellow offensive lineman, Robert Stashek, echoed this statement.

“The biggest thing is we’re student athletes,” Stashek said. “Things like this help us show that we’re more than just a football player. Off the field stuff is just as big to us as on the field stuff as well.”

Head Coach Jay Accorsi said that he could not be more proud of his group of players for not only excelling on the field, but off the field as leaders too. Coach Accorsi expressed that it’s important his for his players to have the total package of being a good athlete, student, and person.

“It’s Important for us to perform well on the field, and give a good product on the field and represent the university well. It’s important for them to graduate, that’s why they’re here. But it’s even more important to do events like this and be involved socially and to give of yourself to others,” Coach Acorsi said. “We have to do our part and I’m just so proud of our players. They’ve always done a great job. They always represent the university, the athletic department, their football program and themselves in the greatest fashion.”

