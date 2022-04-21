Rowan Lacrosse Bounces Back During Crucial NJAC Matchups

On Tuesday, April 12, a little over a week ago, Rowan women’s lacrosse fell to The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) by a final score of 21-9.

It was Rowan’s first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) matchup of the year and was the first of six-straight NJAC opponents that Rowan will face to end the season.

Even before that game, Rowan knew that these were going to be critical games to win.

“We have to win the majority of these [NJAC] games,” starting goalkeeper Reilly Shaup said. “The whole team has big goals and everyone wants to get into the playoffs. It all starts here.”

The TCNJ game was an real eye-opener for the Profs, who have since won two-straight NJAC matchups in dominating fashion.

The first game came at Ramapo College on Saturday, April 16. Rowan put up 11 goals in the first quarter alone and then went on to cruise to a 20-2 victory.

It was a senior-freshman show on the Ramapo turf, as senior attack Elise Cohan and freshman attack Molly Green led their team in scoring with four goals each. They had the help of the team’s featured playmakers, though, as senior attack Ashley Lechliter and junior midfielder Erin Renshaw each contributed five assists apiece.

Rowan kept riding the moment of their dominant victory against Rutgers-Camden on Tuesday, April 19. Once again, they were able to dominate an NJAC opponent on the road by defeating Rutgers-Camden 20-3.

The first half was electric for the Profs as they put in eight goals in both the first and second frames, respectively. It was once again the Elise Cohan show, who netted five goals on the day.

Shaup made nine saves over the course of seven quarters played in both of the previous games.

At 6-7 with three games still left to play, Rowan is very much still in the hunt for an NJAC playoff spot. They will close out their regular season with three more NJAC matchups; two of these will be at home as they face Stockton University on Saturday, April 23.

