Rowan Lacrosse Comes Up Big on Senior Night

On Saturday night, April 23, Rowan’s lacrosse team continued to dominate on both ends of the field as they demolished the Kean University Cougars by a score of 21-6.

Not only did this victory extend their winning streak to three, but they were able to get the job done on the team’s senior night with 278 fans in attendance.

From the opening draw until the final buzzer, the seniors were able to step up and take control of the game. One of those seniors, Co-Captain Ashley Lechliter, had seven goals on nine shot attempts and recorded zero turnovers throughout the night.

“This is probably the best team performance we’ve had all season,” Lechliter said. “It’s senior day and we obviously wanted to play for us, so I think everyone got behind that and it was just a great win.”

Lechliter wasn’t the only senior who stepped up. Her partners in crime, Elise Cohan and Julianna Corson, combined for three assists and six goals. Shannen Sterner also set the tempo right out of the gate by winning the opening draw and putting the ball in the net within the first 16 seconds of the game.

On the other side, senior goalkeeper Reilly Shaup only allowed six goals and recorded ten saves. Shaup continues to be one of the best net-minders in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) as she surpassed 100 saves on the season.

Seniors Lauren Ferriola and Gianna Rusk were the other defensive menaces who made the Cougars’ big-three attackers uncomfortable as they put up only four goals on 14 shot attempts.

“Everyone is so talented and I think we’re a very balanced team,” freshman and NJAC Rookie of The Week, Molly Green said. “It’s been great to be able to just fit right in and not miss a beat.”

This three-game win streak also marks the Profs’ third-consecutive game where they have scored 20 or more goals. They have two games left before the NJAC tournament and are hoping to carry this lightning burst of energy throughout their next few games.

“The momentum we wanna keep is connecting with our attackers and performing offensively,” Head Coach Lindsay Delaney said. “It starts with Reilly [Shaup] making some big saves on the defensive end, and everyone being aggressive on the offensive end.”

Rowan is 7-7 on the season and is tied with the Stockton University Ospreys for second place in the NJAC with both teams now holding a 3-1 record.

Coincidentally, these two rivals will play each other next as the Profs host their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. against the Ospreys. After that, they will travel to Montclair State University and play the Red Hawks on Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. for their final matchup to close out the regular season.

