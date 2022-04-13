Rowan Women’s Track & Field has Record Breaking Performances

The Rowan women’s track & field team produced some split-squad success this past weekend at Stockton University and Temple University. By the end of both meets, the Profs had proved that they can fight against any birds of prey in their way.

On Friday, April 8, at the Temple Invitational, junior Kate Appleby-Wineberg’s pole vault of 2.90 meters simultaneously secured first place and a personal record (PR) for the season. Freshman Alaysia Coursey’s mark of 2.75 meters was good for second place.

Rounding out the field events was freshman Sofia Watson’s long jump of 5.03 meters, good for fifth for the day.

Out on the track, fellow freshman Molly Lodge locked-up third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.43. in the long-distance races, senior Carley Tool turned in the best 5000-meter performance of her career, clocking in at 18:56.33 and finishing sixth in the event.

At the Stockton Osprey Open, senior Makayla Taylor extended her remarkable stretch of discus throws, setting yet another PR of 41.45 meters and earning her victory in the contest.

A similar fate was in store for senior Morgan Carr in the javelin, as she set her own PR of 34.91 meters and secured second in the competition. Rounding out the day’s festivities, senior Olivia Scattergood’s hammer toss of 48.14 would also give her second place.

The good vibes keep rolling for Head Coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson’s squad, who continues to build momentum with every passing week. These results do not come as a surprise to him or anyone on the team when the dedication and commitment are present.

“I spend most of my time trying to figure out how to make everything work,” Coach Adamson said. “I refuse to let them down and we will find a way. Sacrifice like that will lead anyone to greatness.”

Makayla Taylor knows the meaning of sacrifice like the back of her hand. Putting in the hard work associated with winning is Taylor’s specialty and has remained at the core of her success from her first day on the squad.

“Every time I’m out there, I just keep on trying no matter what,” Taylor said. “The common theme is to not let one setback keep you from going on, and it is something Ringo had taught me that has really stuck with me.”

It’s apparent that Ringo’s teachings have rung true throughout the entirety of his roster. Look no further than the consistent effort they exert every meet– no matter the outcome or outlook.

The Profs will have the opportunities to showcase their work ethic this weekend at Auburn’s War Eagle Invitational on Friday, April 15, and Widener’s Chester Quarry Classic on Saturday, April 16.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

