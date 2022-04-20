Rowan Women’s Track & Field Holds Their Own Against DI Competition

The Rowan women’s track & field team flew south to compete in Auburn’s War Eagle Invitation on Friday and Saturday while simultaneously participating in the Chester Quarry Classic at Widener University on Saturday, April 16.

Across the board, season bests were set by the squad at Auburn. Establishing this precedent was none other than senior Promise Fadahunsi, whose times of 12.31 and 25.86 in the 100 and 200-meter dash set personal records (PR).

Fellow senior Nicole Notarianni had similar fortunes in the 100-meter hurdle, whose time of 14.24 toped her season’s best.

The famed 4×100 relay team of freshmen Molly Lodge, Nevaeh Lorjuste and juniors Kat Pedersen and Amanthy Sosa Caceres turned in their best time yet, clocking in at 48.10.

Back at Widener, success was in store for a slew of Profs competitors.

Among them was senior Amanda Marie Crooks, whose 13.01 finish in the 100-meter dash was good for first place. Another senior, Lyndsay Boyd also claimed victory in the 5000-meter contest with a time of 18:53.09.

Freshman Anna Sasse took third and fourth in the 1500 and 800-meter races with marks of 4:49.11 and 2:24.97 respectively.

On the field, the aforementioned Crooks secured second in the high jump with a leap of 1.51 meters. Kate Appleby-Wineberg’s pole vault of 3.10 meters earned her third place and a PR.

Going into the weekend, Head Coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson had a point that he wanted to prove to his squad.

“I ran an experiment to show them that they are good enough to hang with D1 athletes,” Coach Adamson said. “At the end of the day, running is running and throwing is throwing. When you have the talent and the people behind you, anything is possible.”

Notarianni can certainly attest to this mindset. To the surprise of everyone other than her own team and coach, she managed to beat out several marquee competitors down in Alabama. For her, it was just like any other race.

“It’s all about being yourself on and off the track and sticking to your true self,” Notarianni said. “When I just run everything out and have fun, that’s when I’m at my best.”

The entire Profs squad will look to be at their best for the Legacy Meet at Morgan State University coming up this Saturday, April 23.

