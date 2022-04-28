Rowan Women’s Track & Field Shows out at two Meets This Weekend

As the Rowan women’s track & field season reached the home stretch, they continued split-squad action at a pair of events this weekend. On the docket this week: the Widener Invitational and John Hopkins/Loyola Invitationals.

Per usual, senior Makayla Taylor made her mark at Widener, continuing her routine of setting personal records (PR) in the hammer throw. Her newest top mark: 47.98 meters. Taylor capped off her day with a 40.17 discuss toss, clinching first place in the event.

As for the Hopkins Loyola Invitational, a slew of Profs set seasonal marks of their own, coming in at the fourth, fifth, and sixth slots in the 200 meter dash. Included in that group was senior Promise Fadahunsi (25.16 seconds), freshman Molly Lodge (25.25) and fellow freshman Nevaeh Lorjuste (25.74).

That aforementioned tandem, aided by the speedy services of senior Nicole Notarianni, took second in the 4×100 relay with a time of 48.28. Notarianni would round out her squad’s day with yet another victory in the 100 meter hurdle, finishing at 14.56.

On the cusp of this season’s most important races, Head Coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson remains poised and collected as always. His squad has improved to his liking with every meet, and they are more than prepared to finish their year on the right note.

“It’s all about the way you implement your routine,” Coach Adamson said. “It’s all the same no matter what event you compete in. With every competition, there is a choice to stay where you are or rise up, and they have come out there to rise up.”

Throughout her entire career, Notarianni has mastered this routine regiment. It has resided at the core of her success as a Prof and is a huge reason why her squad has experienced such tremendous success this season.

“Each race, I just take it one hurdle at a time,” Notarianni said. “I always attack the race and get in a mindset of technique. Otherwise, it will not fall in my favor.”

With such a simplistic mentality, fortune has fallen in the Profs favor throughout the entire spring, all thanks to the dedication of the team and their entire coaching staff. They will look to keep those good fortunes flowing next week at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) for the Lions Outdoor Invitational on Friday, April 29.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

