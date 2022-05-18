An Interview With Rowan Men’s Track & Field 4×400 Relay Team

As the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships quickly approaches, the Rowan men’s 4×400 team are looking to defend their back-to-back National Titles. After winning the first one during the outdoor season in the spring of 2021, they repeated their success for the indoor season back in March.

Check out the video above to hear from Marquise Young, Nana Agyemang, Jah’mere Beasley, and Amara Conte on how they expect to continue their success, how that success came to be, and much more.

You can also check out the video on YouTube:

Writer – Michael Doctorovitz

Supervisor – Brianna Mac Kay

Director/Producer/Editor – Lee Kotzen

