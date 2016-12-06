CLOSE
Home
CONTACT
Meet the Staff
News
Glassboro
SGA
University Expansion
Features
Profile of The Week
Word on the Street
Gut Reaction
Club Corner
Arts & Entertainment
Walker Weekly
Crime Times
Opinion
Editorial
Letter To The Editor
Sports
Fall
Men’s Cross Country
Women’s Cross Country
Field Hockey
Football
Men’s Soccer
Women’s Soccer
Volleyball
Winter
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Men’s Swimming
Women’s Swimming
Men’s Track and Field (Indoor)
Women’s Track and Field (Indoor)
Spring
Baseball
Women’s Lacrosse
Softball
Men’s Track and Field (Outdoor)
Women’s Track and Field (Outdoor)
Club
Ice Hockey (DII)
Columns
Video
Comics
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
The Whit Online
Rowan University’s Campus Newpaper - Since 1938
Home
CONTACT
Meet the Staff
News
Glassboro
SGA
University Expansion
Features
Profile of The Week
Word on the Street
Gut Reaction
Club Corner
Arts & Entertainment
Walker Weekly
Crime Times
Opinion
Editorial
Letter To The Editor
Sports
Fall
Men’s Cross Country
Women’s Cross Country
Field Hockey
Football
Men’s Soccer
Women’s Soccer
Volleyball
Winter
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Men’s Swimming
Women’s Swimming
Men’s Track and Field (Indoor)
Women’s Track and Field (Indoor)
Spring
Baseball
Women’s Lacrosse
Softball
Men’s Track and Field (Outdoor)
Women’s Track and Field (Outdoor)
Club
Ice Hockey (DII)
Columns
Video
Comics
Rowan physics professor Dr. Philip R. La Porta gives hypothetical last lecture
Jennifer Crawford
-
December 6, 2016
(PHOTOS) Boro in Lights brings Rowan students, Glassboro residents together
Rowan Rumors: If your roommate dies, do you really get a 4.0?
Rowan Theatre’s “Danse Macabre” portrays society’s deepest fears
Review: Rowan Lab Theatre’s “Glam, Glitz, and Naughty Bitz”
Kylie Westerbeck
-
November 16, 2016
Rowan student opens sustainable brewery in Pitman
Rowan student sexually assaulted in Holly Pointe Commons
Annual campus Security and Fire Safety Report finds relationship violence, alcohol-related crimes on the rise
News
Rowan Professor holds signing for new book about the history of television
Eric Conklin
-
December 7, 2016
“Dance Away Cystic Fibrosis” raises money and awareness for disease
Ellie Leick
-
December 6, 2016
Houshmand updates on construction, plans to demolish Linden Hall
November 30, 2016
Rowan University President Houshmand knighted by Italian Consulate General
November 30, 2016
Features
What is your biggest holiday wish?
Amanda Palma
-
December 12, 2016
Club Corner: College Diabetes Network establishes itself as resource for diabetics
Eric Conklin
-
December 6, 2016
Rowan physics professor Dr. Philip R. La Porta gives hypothetical last lecture
December 6, 2016
(PHOTOS) Boro in Lights brings Rowan students, Glassboro residents together
December 5, 2016
Sports
Rowan men’s basketball goes 1-2 in last three games, now 6-3 on the year
Jaiden Campana
-
December 6, 2016
Women’s basketball wins third straight conference game, now 7-1 overall
Amanda Palma
-
December 6, 2016
Season Preview: Indoor Track and Field
November 30, 2016
Rowan swimming and diving stays hot, prepares for WPI Gompei Invitational
November 30, 2016
Arts & Entertainment
Review: Honors Choir & Jazz Band Concert
Kylie Westerbeck
-
December 7, 2016
How “Rogue One” will shape Hollywood’s need for spinoffs and sequels
Dylan Maslowski
-
December 6, 2016
Rowan After Hours’ third Open Mic Night draws semester to a musical close
December 5, 2016
Rowan Opera Company presents “Le Nozze di Figaro”
November 29, 2016
Opinion
Editorial: ‘Rowan in the News’ meant to promote, not inform
Kyle Sullender
-
December 8, 2016
Grilli: Mourning of Castro a ‘dangerous and disgusting attitude’
Louis Grilli
-
December 7, 2016
Yobb: 76ers ‘process’ finally paying off
December 5, 2016
Editorial: Proper discourse is key in times of division
December 1, 2016
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Print
Email
Top Posts
Rowan physics professor Dr. Philip R. La Porta gives hypothetical last lecture
Jennifer Crawford
-
December 6, 2016
0
Rowan student opens sustainable brewery in Pitman
Michael DeStefano
-
November 16, 2016
0
Other than parking, what would you change about Rowan and why?
Amanda Palma
-
October 20, 2016
0
Final phase of Rowan Boulevard development approved
Scott Brody
-
October 10, 2016
0
Former officer speaks up about police and the community
Cierra Lewis
-
September 28, 2016
0
RECAP: Rowan field hockey routs Cabrini for third straight win
Joe Cicchino
-
September 13, 2016
0
1
2
Page 1 of 2
EDITOR PICKS
Rowan physics professor Dr. Philip R. La Porta gives hypothetical last...
December 6, 2016
(PHOTOS) Boro in Lights brings Rowan students, Glassboro residents together
December 5, 2016
Rowan Rumors: If your roommate dies, do you really get a...
November 29, 2016
POPULAR POSTS
Noah Weinstein is “the unofficial mascot of Rowan”
September 26, 2016
Rowan University holds meeting to address lead concerns
August 31, 2016
Pitman cafe becomes nanobrewery
January 27, 2016
POPULAR CATEGORY
Sports
202
Features
146
News
136
Arts & Entertainment
114
Opinion
94
Winter
65
Fall
65
Spring
40
Editorial
21
©
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.