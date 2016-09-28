Someone will always need saving.

Movies like “Captain America: Civil War” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” have made it clear that Hollywood has its eyes set on the superhero genre as not only a passing fad, but as a cash cow for them to revisit over and over again.

However, the true nature of superheroes stems back to their routes in comic books, which were serialized adding more depth and continuity to each of their own tales. The serialization of comic books into episodic chronicles naturally allows for more direction, character development and overall better story quality than their movie counterparts.

Superhero themed shows like Netflix’s “Daredevil” and CW’s “Arrow” made waves each in their own right, but let’s take a look at some other examples of where the television series got the leg up on their big screen parallels.

Our first instance comes from the CW, who is bringing “Arrow” into its fifth season Oct. 5.

The CW, using “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow” and recently acquired from CBS “Supergirl” has created a continuity between these DC properties with consistent plots and themes between each show.

Spoilers set aside, “The Flash” recently underwent a massive plot shift taken straight from the “Flashpoint” crossover comic in which Barry Allen (The Flash) reset the whole of history by preventing himself from gaining his powers after inadvertently causing a time travel paradox.

In the show’s take, we’ll hopefully see some of these universal repercussions unfold in the CW’s multiverse. In DC’s movies however, we’ve yet to see any worthwhile plotlines or conflicts take hold of the dawning Justice League through the course of its first three movies.

Instead, we’ve been treated to an overcrowded cast in each, where no individual character has time in the three hour engagements to hold any emotional grip with the audience.

Marvel on the other hand, through both its series on ABC and Netflix, has fleshed out a uniformity between its shows and movies.

In the wake of its third Netflix original series “Luke Cage” set to release on Sept. 30, Marvel Studios has crafted a multiverse that exists almost exclusively to the streaming service.

However, while the likes of “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones” may be laying the foundation for “The Defenders,” these shows also give their characters time to grow as opposed to being crammed into a three hour long movie.

Not to knock Marvel Studios overall quality of production obviously, but certain things like David Tennant’s malicious and manipulative portrayal of Kilgrave in “Jessica Jones” and Jon Bernthal’s ultraviolent and unforgiving Punisher that wouldn’t have gone over well with Marvel’s massive movie audiences.

Another show worth noting in this comic-favoring argument is AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” which returns Oct. 23.

While ending on a questionable cliffhanger at the end of season six, the show has made it clear that it’s a separate entity from Robert Kirkman’s original work. The very nature of this cliffhanger is somewhat iconic in the comics, but having the show not give a clear answer is sickening in all the best ways.

Moments like this peak interest in the show, and guarantee people will be coming back for more, regardless of what they have said in the past (myself included).

It makes the show different and unpredictable, only furthering the reputation “The Walking Dead” has for being truly unforgiving.

As October draws near, the one takeaway is that while that comic movies will certainly have their shining moments, the true essence of a comic book series comes to life on the smaller screen, where the show has all the room to grow and come into it’s own.

For comments/questions about this story, email arts@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

