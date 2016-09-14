Rowan cookie delivery service sweetens late-night snacks

Finally: a solution for those nights when you have the munchies but don’t feel like leaving your apartment. Starting Thursday, two Rowan University alumni are launching “Cookie Munchers,” a new late-night cookie delivery business in Glassboro.

Cassie Aran, a 2016 entrepreneurship and advertising graduate, and Brandon Lucante, a 2016 public relations and advertising graduate, are co-founders, as well as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Around senior year, the time the idea was born, Aran and Lucante tried a cookie-delivery “test run,” and reception was positive. Due to these results, Aran and Lucante sought out a commercial kitchen. Now, “Cookie Munchers” has a partnership with Ry’s Bagels on Delsea Drive.

This weekend, deliveries will be made by Aran, Lucante and a few friends who offered to volunteer their time. Next week, the small business will begin searching for three to five new hires who are, preferably, Rowan students.

Aran and Lucante are both promoting their business on social media to help spread the word. They have an “RU Cookie Munchers” Facebook, Twitter and a behind-the-scenes YouTube vlog.

Aran and Lucante are using their profits from “Cookie Munchers” to fund a year-long backpacking trip across the world, this spring.

“Our passion is travel. We decided that, instead of coming out of college and getting a job and working to save up money to go into travel, [we] start a business, and it’s – kind of – practice for what we want to do down the line,” said Lucante.

“Cookie Munchers” will be selling six different types of cookie that Aran and Lucante call “the big six:” chocolate chip, double chocolate, s’mores, snickerdoodle, sugar cookie and M&M. Milk will be sold as well. The cookies are homemade from scratch by Aran and Lucante.

Currently, Cookie Munchers will be open Thursdays through Sundays. Delivery will run from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night. Orders can be placed on the website, rucookiemunchers.com. The minimum order is $6, and the delivery range is within the town of Glassboro. Only “specialty orders” will be delivered outside of the range. Cookies cost $1.50 each, and will be warm and fresh out of the oven. They average at least four inches in diameter.

Rowan students interested in applying for positions at “Cookie Munchers” will be able to find information on their website.

