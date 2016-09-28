LIBRA ♎

September 23-October 22

This week the new moon is in your sign, Libra. This only happens once a year. Think of this as beginning a new journey, especially with Jupiter being in your sign for a whole year. If you have been thinking of changing your major, tell your advisor. If you long for a special purpose, ask about clubs and events at the help desk in the student center.

SCORPIO ♏

October 23-November 21

Mars can be an agitator for you, Scorpio. Even though you’ll make a lot of new friends this week, you may also begin to butt heads with your existing pals. Don’t stress, just communicate better with your friend group.

SAGITTARIUS ♐

November 22-December 21

Thanks to the new moon this week, you’re ready to broaden your horizons. Don’t be so serious, Sagittarius! Branch out and get involved on campus. Check out RAH for a new activity to try.

CAPRICORN ♑

December 22-January 19

This week’s new moon will help a lot with your confidence, Capricorn. Nervous about an exam or a paper due? Don’t sweat it, you got this!

AQUARIUS ♒

January 20-February 18

Fill up your gas tank, Aquarius, because you’re going to have a hankering to travel this week. Unfortunately you have a week full of classes, but South Jersey has a lot to offer over the weekend. Venture out to the pastures, or even down the shore. Follow your adventurous side.

PISCES ♓

February 19-March 20

The new moon will bring regularity to your social life, Pisces. A true friend or two will reveal themselves to you. Now you’ll know who you can turn to when times get rough.

Aries ♈

March 21-April 19

The planets are on your side this week, giving you a big push in the right direction for your future career. So keep checking your email Aries, you might have gotten that internship or job you’ve been hoping for!

Taurus ♉

April 20-May 20

This week’s new moon in Libra will bring some much needed inspiration to you, Taurus. This can bring out a more artistic side, so style your dorm room! Just make sure it’s all fire-proof.

Gemini ♊

May 21-June 20

You haven’t been yourself for a few months, Gemini. Don’t worry, that’s over! With the start of a new semester here at Rowan, you’ll soon come out of your funk.

Cancer ♋

June 21-July 22

“Home sweet home.” Are you thinking of Rowan as your home, Cancer? If not, that will all change this week! After a summer of traveling, it’s time to plant your roots here in the ‘Boro, even if it’s not where you’re from. Remember, Rowan will always be a second home. Embrace it.

Leo ♌

July 23-August 22

Time to get out and mingle, Leo! It’s never too late to get involved on campus. Whether you’re a freshman or a senior, join a club and make some friends. The new moon this week will help with the spreading of your wings.

Virgo ♍

August 23-September 22

With Mars landing in Capricorn, it’s time to get ready for love, Virgo! This is the perfect time to bring a dead end relationship back to life or even start a new one. It is almost Homecoming week, Virgo, find love at one of the social events on campus. (Check the Rowan Announcer!)

