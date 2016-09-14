FeaturesWord on the Street Word on the Street: What’s the weirdest thing that happened to you at school so far this year? By Geneva Gerwitz - September 14, 2016 0 217 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Word on the Street 9/15/16 1 of 9 Dylan Jordan, biology: “Some of the trends that happen on campus that people tend to follow.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel Chris Unger, athletic training: “Me and my roommate were on the way to class, we were late, and he hit a curb and his wheel fell straight off the bike.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel Robert Gilman, health promotions fitness management: “Maybe about the lead in the water; finding out about that. I thought that was the strangest thing. I was not expecting that at all.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel Haseeb Bukari, chemical engineering and mathematics: “I was walking by Savitz with my friend and a bunny just walked by between my legs and I just stared at it the whole time it was walking. It stopped, stared back at me and was like ‘Yeah’.” - Staff Photo/Cole Ditzel Kylah Sessoms, psychology: “A couple of days ago somebody broke into my room and I got some of my stuff stolen. But I got it back!” - Staff Photo/Cole Ditzel Marcus Stewart, advertising: “My friend just fell out of a party, I guess he was dehydrated or tired. That’s the craziest thing I can say.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel John Watson, business and finance: “I saw someone pick up a squirrel. It was going real slow and they were just walking towards it and they picked it up. They were holding it then it jumped out and ran away.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel David Still, law and justice: “I had to go meet my roommate on a walk of shame.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel Kristen Natali, biology: “Just seeing the different types of people walking around campus. People are really confident and they do want and sometimes it kind of weird.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel Share this:FacebookTwitterTumblrPrintEmail Related