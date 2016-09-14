Word on the Street: What’s the weirdest thing that happened to you at school so far this year?

Word on the Street 9/15/16
Dylan Jordan, biology: “Some of the trends that happen on campus that people tend to follow.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel
Chris Unger, athletic training: “Me and my roommate were on the way to class, we were late, and he hit a curb and his wheel fell straight off the bike.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel
Robert Gilman, health promotions fitness management: “Maybe about the lead in the water; finding out about that. I thought that was the strangest thing. I was not expecting that at all.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel
Haseeb Bukari, chemical engineering and mathematics: “I was walking by Savitz with my friend and a bunny just walked by between my legs and I just stared at it the whole time it was walking. It stopped, stared back at me and was like ‘Yeah’.” - Staff Photo/Cole Ditzel
Kylah Sessoms, psychology: “A couple of days ago somebody broke into my room and I got some of my stuff stolen. But I got it back!” - Staff Photo/Cole Ditzel
Marcus Stewart, advertising: “My friend just fell out of a party, I guess he was dehydrated or tired. That’s the craziest thing I can say.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel
John Watson, business and finance: “I saw someone pick up a squirrel. It was going real slow and they were just walking towards it and they picked it up. They were holding it then it jumped out and ran away.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel
David Still, law and justice: “I had to go meet my roommate on a walk of shame.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel
Kristen Natali, biology: “Just seeing the different types of people walking around campus. People are really confident and they do want and sometimes it kind of weird.” - Staff photo/Cole Ditzel

