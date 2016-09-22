Chickie’s and Pete’s set to arrive November 2016

Chickie’s and Pete’s at Rowan University is almost a reality, but students and Glassboro residents will have to wait just a bit longer.

The Philadelphia and South Jersey staple’s new location on Rowan Boulevard is set for a November opening, months after its originally projected summer 2016 opening. A specific launch date has not yet been set, according to Nexus Properties Vice President of Marketing and Leasing, Ronda Abbruzzese.

At the time of Chickie’s and Pete’s announced lease signing back in January, a statement from the franchise noted that construction was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2016. Instead, work in the space of the 220 Rowan Blvd. building did not begin until late July, according to Abbruzzese.

There were “a few construction-related hold-ups” but nothing major as far as delays, said Abbruzzese.

“Orders that were placed [for parts] were taking a little long,” she explained.

Intended to be a standard Chickie’s and Pete’s, the 8,000 square foot location will have it all: a full-service bar, tons of TVs showcasing sporting events and a menu with all the favorites, including the franchise’s famous crab fries. The eatery will seat 300 people, offering both the inside restaurant and an outside area with a fire pit.

Chickie’s and Pete’s is fixed in a now-packed 220 Rowan Blvd. The building already features an Inspira Urgent Care facility and a newly-added Tony Luke’s, both at street level, with luxury and student apartments filling the upper floors.

This Chickie’s and Pete’s will feature an “L”-shaped layout that stretches around one corner of the building at Rowan Boulevard and Redmond Street, to the corner of Redmond and Mick Drive.

One student resident of 220, senior computer science major Michael Robinson, said while the construction has not bothered him, he has heard complaints from others living in apartments above the area.

Ultimately, Robinson is excited about the addition of Chickie’s, which he noted should offer some greatly-needed variety in food choice as well as another hangout spot.

“I think it will be cool to have more places like this,” Robinson said.

The Glassboro location is the first for the chain in a college town. It also benefits Rowan, as Chickie’s and Pete’s will serve as the second sports bar in close proximity to campus, joining Landmark Americana as another option for of-age students.

