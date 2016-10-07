PROFlympics: Banner competition bring out homecoming teams’ artistic sides

Rowan University’s PROFlympics Homecoming 2016 kicked off Monday night with a banner competition. The theme of Homecoming week pays homage to the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Thirty-five clubs and organizations from around campus gathered on the Chamberlain Student Center patio to paint large banners for their respective groups, each displaying “Prof Pride.” The banners will be displayed at the Homecoming parade on Saturday morning.

Rowan President Dr. Ali Houshmand opened the event with a speech welcoming the nearly 200 attendees to the event.

“Half of these students are art majors…the rest of you don’t stand a chance!” Houshmand joked.

Students worked from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to complete their banners before judging. The winning banner will be announced during halftime at the Homecoming football game.

Throughout the event, donuts, pie and apple cider were served to students. Commemorative Homecoming 2016 t-shirts were also given to everyone in attendance.

Student Government Association President Daniel Cardona also spoke at the event to announce that the new intramural turf field located next to the Edgewood Park Apartments would be opening that evening.

The Office of Student Activities has sponsored several Homecoming events since Oct. 3 and will continue to do so through the weekend, culminating in the football game on Saturday, Oct. 8.

