PROFlympics: Homage to Harambe, memes wins first place in lip-sync battle

Rowan University held its annual lip-syncing competition on Wednesday as part of the PROFlympics Homecoming 2016 celebration.

In Pfleeger Hall, Rowan students were invited to watch their fellow classmates “battle it out” on stage to see who could do the best lip-sync number. A total of 18 groups performed in front of the audience and judges. Judges critiqued them on originality, performance and how well their costumes were put together.

The first place group winner went to a meme-medley performed by Honors Jazz Band; they were awarded $1,000 in Rowan Bucks. They lip-synced and played along (on instruments) to “Wake Me Up Inside” by Evanescence, as a gorilla-suit clad student was “shot” in the back by a trench-coat-wearing man. It was an homage to the death of Cincinnati Zoo gorilla Harambe, who was shot after a small child fell into his enclosure.

From there, “In the Arms of An Angel” by Sarah McLachlan started to play, and a student dressed as an angel assured the audience that “Harambe is always with us.” Following that was a fight scene to “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.

Suddenly, a student (dressed as John Cena) jumped out of a paper banner reading “WWE Super Slam” to the John Cena intro song. A fight ensued, and all the characters returned to the stage to dance along to “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.

Second place went to TKE-SDT for a Canada-themed hockey homage, and third place winner went to last year’s first place champions Theater and Dance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

