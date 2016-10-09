PROFlympics: Spirits remain high at rainy pregame tailgate party

Through the rain, students, alumni and faculty alike showed their “Prof Pride” at the Saturday homecoming tailgate at Rowan University.

The Office of Student Activities and Office of Alumni Engagement worked hand-in-hand to make this year’s tailgate before the football game happen. Lot D, next to Richard Wacker Stadium, became cluttered with tents, food trucks and people when the tailgating officially began at 11 a.m. There was music, food, games, a beer garden, free Rowan swag and a photo booth courtesy of iconaBooth.

Attendees complained about the rain, but the weather didn’t stop anybody from having fun. Rally towels bearing “Proud to be a Prof” were given out, and subsequently used as hats by many of the students while they walked around the parking lot.

“They provided a lot of games for us to play,” said junior psychology major Annalise Burke. “It was fun, I just wish it wasn’t raining.”

Despite the rain, the tailgate and the football game saw large turnouts. Hundreds of alumni, students and their families came out to support Rowan University’s own football team for their homecoming game in this 2016 season.

“Aside from the rain, I had a great time,” said radio, television and film major Melinda Ballard. “I think since the football team is doing good this year kind of makes you want to come to events like this.”

For comments/questions about this story, email features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

