LIBRA ♎

September 23-October 22

Now is as good a time as ever to let your voice be heard, Libra. If you’re in a club and want to make changes, make changes. This weekend you might notice some drama brewing in your friend group, so use your tact to address this.

SCORPIO ♏

October 23-November 21

Take it easy this week, Scorpio. Instead of letting your wild desires take the reigns, allow yourself to simply chill out. Midterms are fast approaching, so relax as long as you can, before it’s time to cram.

SAGITTARIUS ♐

November 22-December 21

You’ve had a busy week, Sagittarius. Reach out to your friends and family so they know you’re still there. Don’t let your work consume you; it won’t kill you to have a little fun!

CAPRICORN ♑

December 22-January 19

Everyone has highs and lows, Capricorn. You’re getting maximum impact from Mercury, so it’s time to just roll with the cards you’re dealt. You can handle anything that pushes you back. Go with the flow and don’t stress.

AQUARIUS ♒

January 20-February 18

You have a lot on your mind – and on your plate, Aquarius. If you have a big decision to make, wait it out to be sure. Keep listening to your gut.

PISCES ♓

February 19-March 20

It’s time for emotional growth, Pisces. Avoid conflict with those who have different points of views than you. Stay mellow, and embrace any change coming your way.

ARIES ♈

March 21-April 19

You have a busy week coming up, Aries. The semester is starting to get serious and it’s time to buckle down. Clashing schedules with your friend group may cause frustration. Don’t fret, for soon your schedules will realign.

TAURUS ♉

April 20-May 20

If you’ve been concerned about your health, Taurus, take action. The Wellness Center is offering flu shots, for the flu season has officially begun. Practice proper hygiene; sickness is the last thing you need.

GEMINI ♊

May 21-June 20

Between school and work, life has been intense, Gemini. Make time to let your hair down. Have fun and put yourself out there. You will have an easier time communicating with others this week.

CANCER ♋

June 21-July 22

You’re soft spoken, Cancer. But now is the time for you speak out. Talk from the heart and let your voice be heard. The planets are on your side this week.

LEO ♌

July 23-August 22

You’ve been having a lot of fun lately, Leo, but it is time to get serious. Midterms will pass faster than you think, and the last thing you need is to slack off and let your GPA suffer.

VIRGO ♍

August 23-September 22

Refund checks have just come out, Virgo, and you know what that means. Reckless spending may tempt you, but you must think practically. Stretch your dollars, they go fast.

