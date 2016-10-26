SCORPIO ♏

October 23-November 21

Watch where you park on campus, Scorpio. You may get hit with a parking violation, so don’t throw all your money away on your Halloween costume. Keep it simple this Halloweekend.

SAGITTARIUS ♐

November 22-December 21

Be true to yourself, Sagittarius. It’s almost Halloween, so embrace your spooky side and let your true colors shine through, even if they’re orange and black.

CAPRICORN ♑

December 22-January 19

Take a deep breath, Capricorn. The last few weeks have been intense, and it’s finally time to relax. Get a fun Halloween costume and go out this weekend, or check out the RAHloween events.

AQUARIUS ♒

January 20-February 18

This is a good week to reconnect with your friends, Aquarius. You’ve always been friendship-oriented. This Halloween, round up your pals for a costume party or trick-or-treating.

PISCES ♓

February 19-March 20

You’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster, Pisces, so it’s high time you enjoyed the ride. Halloween is right around the corner and the last thing you need is a buzzkill. Throw caution to the wind and live a little. The only spooky thing about the weekend should be the undead.

ARIES ♈

March 21-April 19

Be careful this Halloweekend, Aries. Your reckless behavior may get you into some trouble during this spooky weekend. It’s understandable that you like to have fun, but the last thing you need is to land in Dean Jones’ office because you acted out. Play it smart, but still enjoy yourself.

TAURUS ♉

April 20-May 20

Between school and your job, you’ve been working nonstop, Taurus. Take a breather. Step back from the work, and celebrate Halloween. It is a holiday, after all! Get together with your friends and don’t worry about what has been stressing you out.

GEMINI ♊

May 21-June 20

You’re in the groove with work and school, but don’t forget about your personal life, Gemini. It’s ‘Halloweekend’ and your big personality is needed at social events. It is also time to focus on your love life, for you may meet someone new in the near future. Just don’t let the spooky costumes scare you off.

CANCER ♋

June 21-July 22

Lately you’ve been stretching yourself thin, Cancer. You want to be able to handle everything, but remember to enjoy yourself, too. This Halloween, do what you want and don’t let anyone or anything stop you. Just be safe.

LEO ♌

July 23-August 22

You’ve been in touch with your emotions lately, Leo. However, you haven’t been clear about your wants and needs, so tensions may be running high. Don’t let that put a damper on your Halloween spirit.

VIRGO ♍

August 23-September 22

It’s been a hectic week for you, Virgo. You need to exercise patience and plan accordingly for everything you have to balance. Even though you friends may be dressing up and going out for Halloween, it’s okay to sit out something if you don’t want to go, or if you don’t have the time.

LIBRA ♎

September 23-October 22

Old friends may pop up out of nowhere this week, Libra. Don’t be alarmed, it’s not all bad. Your communication will be much stronger this week, so use that to your advantage. Bring old and new friends together for this Halloween weekend. Don’t sweat your past coming back; it’s not here to haunt you.

