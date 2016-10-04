LIBRA ♎

September 23-October 22

You’re finally getting into the swing of things, Libra. However, there is some intensity in the air as we move further into the semester, and closer to midterms. Don’t stress yet, because it’s Homecoming week! Show off your Prof Pride and check out all the events this exciting weekend.

SCORPIO ♏

October 23-November 21

It’s time to slow down and relax, Scorpio. You’re working hard, but college flies by, so make time for fun. Rowan offers plenty of activities for you to enjoy time with your friends.

SAGITTARIUS ♐

November 22-December 21

Treat yourself this weekend, Sagittarius. You definitely deserve it after you’ve been working so hard. Although the semester isn’t quite at its halfway point, remember to cut loose and not let stress overwhelm you.

CAPRICORN ♑

December 22-January 19

You’re in for some big news, Capricorn. Have you been waiting for that job or internship offer, or even your Financial Aid check? The new moon is in your sign all week, so luck is on your side!

AQUARIUS ♒

January 20-February 18

If you’ve been thinking of changing your major, it might be time, Aquarius. Change will set you on an entirely different path, so embrace the positive change and spend the weekend enjoying yourself before diving in.

PISCES ♓

February 19-March 20

Soon, your hard work will be paying off, Pisces. You may feel very torn at some point this week, but don’t let anything (or anyone) set you off track to your long-term goals. New romance may bud this week, but remember to put yourself, and your future, first.

ARIES ♈

March 21-April 19

This can be a great week for you romantically, Aries. If you’re ready to commit to that special someone, go for it! Take that risk, because you are still young. Don’t forget to show your Prof Pride at Homecoming this week with your new ‘bae.’

TAURUS ♉

April 20-May 20

You’ve been full of energy this week, Taurus. Change in your favor is coming, if you let yourself dream big and refrain from being shy. Don’t worry about appealing to others around you.

GEMINI ♊

May 21-June 20

Your stubborn streak may be back with a vengeance, Gemini, but don’t let that cloud your common sense. Do whatever feels right for you, whether that means making a last minute major change, or joining a club you never would have thought about joining. Do absolutely nothing if it feels right. Just don’t make a decision simply to prove a point to anyone.

CANCER ♋

June 21-July 22

Honesty is the best policy, Cancer. Are you unhappy with your roommates or even with your partner? Let them know. The truth hurts sometimes, but you can’t hold anything back. If your roommates are a hot mess, talk it out with them, or seek help from your Resident Assistant.

LEO ♌

July 23-August 22

The key to success is communication, Leo. You’ve always communicated well with everybody, but this week miscommunication could throw everything off balance. Let it go, don’t damage relationships. Take time alone to clear your thoughts: clean, do homework or even decorate your dorm.

VIRGO ♍

August 23-September 22

You’re stubborn, Virgo. This week, however, is prime time… romantically speaking. Don’t allow your stubbornness to rub people the wrong way. Get out there and meet some of the 15,000 students with whom you go to school.

