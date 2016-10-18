SGA actively working to improve shuttle system’s visibility and timeliness

Student Government Association President Daniel Cardona talked at Monday’s meeting about several steps the organization is taking to make the on-campus shuttle more visible to students.

“We’re trying to work with [Rowan’s Shuttle Coordinator] John Aderinto,” Cardona said. “We’re working very closely with him to shorten the time loop of the shuttle going around the full campus,” he said.

Cardona also said overall visibility is important.

“We had a brainstorming session,” he said. “What are the three things that are consistent on Rowan’s campus? The torch, Rowan University’s name, and the Prof. I don’t have much information other than that, but those three things may be seen sooner or later [on shuttles],” he continued.

Cardona also mentioned that a Shuttle interest meeting will be held for students on Oct. 25. at 1 p.m. in the Student Center room 144.

Also during the meeting, a major topic for discussion was the $25 million donation that was announced earlier in the day.

Former Rowan alumni Ric and Jean Edelman donated $25 million, which will go toward the fossil quarry recently purchased by the school. It is the second largest donation in the school’s history, behind Henry Rowan’s $100 million contribution, and the largest ever given by an alumni.

“This donation is gonna launch Rowan university in the STEM field and sciences tenfold,” Cardona said.

Dean of Students Richard Jones also attended the meeting, reporting an increase in fights, thefts and other incidents on campus. After the meeting, Jones said that there were a couple simple things students could do to improve the civility on campus.

“What students can do is treat each other with human dignity. Respect the opinions of other people, and encourage people to be their best selves,” Jones said.

During the meeting, Alternate Student Trustee Rbrey Singleton laid out plans for a student concern survey.

“Most student trustees have conducted a survey to gauge student concerns, gauge student need and gauge student interest…and I’m going to use that data to shape my initiative,” he said. “[I’m going to] figure out where I should devote my resources in order to better the student experience at the university.”

Students looking to participate in the survey can email Singleton at sgaalttrustee@rowan.edu with any comments or concerns they have about campus life.

Other business at the meeting included reports on measures to fix the gate on the Bunce Hall guard tower, individual committee meetings in the coming weeks and plans for helping at the university’s next open house.

The winners for senator-at-large were also announced at the meeting. They were Cheyanne Marion, Reilly Thompson, Isaiah Owens and Luis Torres.

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

