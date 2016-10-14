Recap: Rowan field hockey edges Stevens in non-conference match

Here’s another statistic to follow for Rowan field hockey: the team has a 3-0 record in games in which Abbie Tucker scores.

The junior found the back of the net for the second consecutive game, blasting home the game-winning shot to lead No. 24 ranked Rowan past Stevens Institute of Technology, 1-0, on Wednesday night. Tucker earned her third goal of the season which matches a career high.

“I knew that she was going to be able to give us an offensive push,” head coach Michelle Andre said of Tucker, who moved from defense to midfield. “She’s got a deceptive hit and that’s what she did on [that play]. She stepped up right into the top of the circle – as we want our midfielders to do – took a quick shot, and it worked.”

Typically a backer, Tucker was playing up at midfield for the second game. She said the team has helped her get adjusted on the fly.

“I’m still finding the way the midfield works. I’m just working off my teammates and I think they’re the ones that set me up for those great transition passes,” Tucker said. “I think that’s where the success is coming from.”

Rowan (10-4) started to make some noise in the final five minutes of the opening half after a back-and-forth start. The payoff finally came with the lone goal in the 57th minute, though many of the team’s eight shots and other chances in the second had the feel of a possible score.

The pressure was on Stevens (8-6) out of the halftime break as the Profs constantly pushed the pace of play.

“They were seeing the field better. I thought we were making better passes,” Andre said. “We were looking to go around and then make the entry pass to our forwards, and I think we did a nice job of making those passes. I think we played a very good goalie as well.”

The non-conference victory Wednesday guaranteed the Profs a 22nd straight season with at least 10 wins. It was the lowest scoring affair for the team all year, a testament to the work in shutting down Stevens at the other end.

“Conference or not we always want to win and we’re here to show everyone what we’re all about,” Tucker said. “I think everyone’s starting to realize that.”

Each of the past four wins for the brown and gold have been shutouts. They take that streak, and back-to-back wins, on the road with them Saturday to New Jersey Athletic Conference rival Montclair State.

The third-place Redhawks (2-1 NJAC) sit one game ahead of the Profs in the conference standings.

Rowan 1, Stevens 0

Rowan: 57’ Tucker

