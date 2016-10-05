Women’s soccer continues dominant play, stretches shutout streak to 12

In all facets of life, consistency is key.

Right now, there might not be anything more consistent than the Rowan women’s soccer team.

The Profs are undefeated through their first 12 games, their only hiccup coming in a double-overtime tie to Stockton University on Sept. 28. The 11-0-1 record is the best that the brown and gold have put together since 2008.

“I think everything’s going well right now,” head coach Scott Leacott said. “Obviously we have some huge games coming up, but it’s been our philosophy to take one game at a time and I think we’ve done that. I think everything is going well right now and kind of how we planned.”

Rowan wouldn’t take long to respond to its first scoreless effort of the season. The team followed up its tie against the Ospreys with a decisive 2-0 victory over New Jersey Athletic Conference opponent Kean University three days later.

“I think we stuck to our game plan a little bit better against Kean,” Leacott said. “One of the great things is we get the ability to watch all of these teams play so I think we broke them down a little bit better than we did Stockton. I think we had more opportunities going toward goal and anytime you can do that you’ll be successful.”

The team is outscoring its opponents, 44-0, on the year.

Leacott said he is interested to see how his team would respond if they were to give up a goal. But he’d rather not see one scored against his team.

He also added that it was new territory for the team since they have never gone 12 games without allowing a goal.

Behind the impressive numbers is sophomore goalkeeper Shelby Money, who is quickly approaching the university single-season record for shutouts, set by Becky Petsch in 1999.

The win over Kean gave the brown and gold their third in conference play, good for third place.

“I think we have six games left and five of them are conference games,” Leacott said Wednesday afternoon. “After today it’s all conference. Our conference is a battle each and every game so we’re going to have to be very sharp and do what we’re capable or doing.”

Prior to their game against non-conference opponent Eastern University on Wednesday, Leacott said that he hoped his team would play just like they have in every other game this season, and that they can not look forward to their next stretch of games that include NJAC foes Montclair State, Rutgers-Camden and Rutgers-Newark.

The team was able to avoid the upset against the Eagles, posting a second-consecutive 2-0 win. Senior midfielder Megan Carchidi and junior forward Lauren Coletti scored for the Profs. For Carchidi, it was her first goal of the year; Coletti picked up her fifth.

The brown and gold see action again this Saturday at 6 p.m. against Montclair State. The Redhawks haven’t played since Oct. 1 and are currently tied for first in the NJAC with The College of New Jersey.

