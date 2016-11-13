Gut Reaction: Crescent Moon Coffee and Tea the best in Gloucester Co.

I walked into Crescent Moon Coffee and Tea in Mullica Hill and was met with the smell of ground coffee beans and fresh baked goods.

I initially went there a few weeks ago to try their coffee and food for the first time. The place was bustling with Rowan University students on laptops using the free Wi-Fi, hanging out on couches and people reading while sipping coffee.

I ordered a grilled chicken panini for $8.95, and a small 12 ounce peppermint patty latte for $4.05. They were out of ciabatta bread, so they served me whole grain bread. They were also out of toasted almond tea and mac and cheese, which I originally wanted to try.

The grilled chicken panini is described as “real grilled chicken topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, homemade grilled mixed vegetables, finished with Dijon mustard served on ciabatta bread.” However, the majority of the sandwich felt cold. I was disappointed because when I think of a grilled sandwich, I imagine a hot sandwich fresh off a grill. Some of the chicken felt warm, but everything else tasted cold.

The only redeeming quality of the panini was the bread. It tasted fresh and seasoned to perfection. However, in the future, I will order it toasted.

While the panini was disappointing, I enjoyed their coffee. The peppermint patty latte was a specialty latte containing chocolate and mint flavors. The coffee tasted similar to — and maybe better than — Starbuck’s peppermint mocha, a current favorite of mine. No sugar or cream was needed.

The employees seemed knowledgeable about the coffee and teas. I sat in a corner sipping a hot latte while listening to an employee explain different coffee beans to a customer.

On the Crescent Moon website it said, “We are known for our homemade from scratch quiche and baked mac and cheese.” If the mac and cheese was so well known, it was no wonder they ran out on that day.

As a lover of all things cheesy, I knew I had to come back to try their mac and cheese for $7.60. I visited again that Tuesday at 1 p.m. This time their mac and cheese was available, and it did not disappoint. It was burning hot with cheesy gooey goodness. I could taste a variety of melted cheeses: cheddar, parmesan, and sharp American cheese.

I also ordered a small Reese’s latte for $4.05. Like the peppermint patty latte, the Reese’s latte was rich in flavor, so no sugar or creamer was needed. I personally preferred the peppermint patty latte over the Reese’s, but both were satisfying.

On my second visit, I noticed the owner of Crescent Moon, Sharon Vaccarello, was working along with her employees.

“I’m going to teach you how to make iced coffee and hot chocolate,” I heard Vaccarello say to an employee in training.

I had met Vaccarello a few years ago for a job interview, and though I wasn’t hired, I left with the impression that Vaccarello truly cared about her employees, customers and coffee.

I remembered during my interview, Vaccarello talked a lot about how Crescent Moon was different from other coffee shops.

“Crescent Moon Coffee and Tea is a socially responsible organic coffee roaster and purveyor of fine loose leaf teas that believes farmers deserve a fair wage,” is printed on the coffee cups.

Earlier this year, Crescent Moon was voted the best coffee shop in Gloucester County.

The coffee was definitely a hit, while the food seemed to be hit or miss. Overall, I recommend this place. Crescent Moon Coffee and Tea is the perfect place to study and relax while sipping coffee or tea.

The hours according to their Facebook page are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Their address is 141 Bridgeton Pike #D, Mullica Hill, N.J. 08062.

