SCORPIO ♏

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Do some investigating on the new people in your life, Scorpio. Don’t let sketchy traits or character flaws go unnoticed. Start reading the people around you, whether they’re new to your life or not. New pals may seem perfect for some time, but once their true colors shine through, you might not click with them like you did before.

SAGITTARIUS ♐

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Keep your friends close, Sagittarius. If you’ve been stressed or just feeling down, don’t think twice about turning to your friends. Have a therapy session with your closest friends to help lift a weight off your shoulders.

CAPRICORN ♑

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

There are a lot of positive people in your life, Capricorn. Let the positive vibes take over. Don’t waste time on simple chitchat, have some meaningful and intellectual conversations with others. Keep your circle close and learn from positive attitudes.

AQUARIUS ♒

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You’re about to have a great networking opportunity, Aquarius. Meeting people that can benefit your future career will be really helpful this week, as it’s time to start thinking about your future, especially if you’re graduating in December or May. Keep your future on track!

PISCES ♓

Feb. 19-March 20

Wanderlust is taking over your soul this week, Pisces. The beautiful fall weather is making you want to travel. You don’t need to go far, New Jersey is a beautiful state and there’s so much for you to see. Go to Philadelphia, or even New York City. Take a drive, this weekend will be perfect for it.

ARIES ♈

March 21-April 19

It’s time to start focusing on big projects, Aries. Take a few days off from your social life to get stuff done. However, drama may disrupt your flow – don’t let it drag you down. With the stress of the presidential election being right around the corner, the last thing you need is a friend stirring the pot while you’re worried about the fate of our country.

TAURUS ♉

April 20-May 20

Your group dynamic has been in a funk, Taurus, and crowds aren’t even your thing anyway. Drop that foursome and become a dynamic duo with your best friend. With this being the most stressful time of the semester, you should really let go of any extra unwanted drama.

GEMINI ♊

May 21-June 20

You’ve been on a health kick, Gemini: eating right, working out. However, health isn’t just about what you put into your body. Mental health is important, too. It’s not surprise you’ve been stressed, so it’s time to take care of that. All the salad and morning runs in the world can’t fix the mess in your brain. There’s a lot to worry about right now, but put it all on the back burner for a day or two.

CANCER ♋

June 21-July 22

Alright Cancer, it’s time to get it together. You had a fun weekend, you relaxed, you partied, but now you have so much work to do. This week is all about catching up on assignments and making sure you don’t fall behind. It’s great you’re having fun, but you need to pass your classes too.

LEO ♌

July 23-Aug. 22

Hard work is starting to finally pay off for you, Leo. You’re actually on top of your schoolwork, which is vital for this time of the semester. However, now is a good a time as any to get out there and enjoy yourself. Go to events that RAH hosts, or even head out with your friends.

VIRGO ♍

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Romance is in the air for you, Virgo. Someone in your life may want to go from “just friends” to something more. See where love can take you, don’t let your head cloud your judgement. If you’re already spoken for, now is a good time to focus on the romantic aspect of your relationship.

LIBRA ♎

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Try something new this week, Libra. You’ve been in a routine, but isn’t it feeling more like a rut lately? There is so much Rowan has to offer you, and you need to take advantage of it. Go to the Rec Center and take a Zumba class, or go to some RAH events.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

