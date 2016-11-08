SCORPIO ♏

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s high time that rest and relaxation became a priority for you, Scorpio. You’re always busy, so take time to treat yourself and relax with your friends and family this week. Spending time alone is also essential. Do whatever makes you feel best.

SAGITTARIUS ♐

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

All the pieces of the puzzle that is your life are falling into place, Sagittarius. You’re starting to feel a lot more in control and this week, and you’re finally seeing the big picture. However, overthinking may kill your vibe. Have faith in what cannot be controlled.

CAPRICORN ♑

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s been full steam ahead for you, Capricorn, but now it’s time to slow down a bit. Projects you’ve been working on are moving forward, and everything is working in your favor. Recognize your amazing team, because you couldn’t have done it without them.

AQUARIUS ♒

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

This is a great week for you, Aquarius. A lot of victories have been coming your way and they haven’t stopped this week. Whether it’s the stars or other mysterious forces, something or someone is on your side. Be thankful!

PISCES ♓

Feb. 19-March 20

Balancing everything is going to be challenging this week, Pisces. You have a lot on your mind, but with some trust, you’ll be able to handle everything. However, new people may come into your life this week, so take time to read them rather than taking your usual leap of faith.

ARIES ♈

March 21-April 19

Prioritize your friends and family, Aries. You have had so much success lately, and you have an overwhelming amount of excitement around it. Step back from it. Be spontaneous this weekend, before it gets too cold to leave your house.

TAURUS ♉

April 20-May 20

You’ve been making all the right moves career-wise, Taurus. If you’ve been looking for a spring internship, this week might bring you some good news. Already working? The stars see that you have been working hard and you may get that promotion or raise you wanted, or at the very least, recognition of a job well done.

GEMINI ♊

May 21-June 20

Take a deep breath, Gemini, because it’s time to relax. You’ve been working hard, between work, class and your social life. Everything is finally falling into place and things are going to get easier. Let that rebellious side of yours come through this weekend.

CANCER ♋

June 21-July 22

Romance is important for you, Cancer. This week, the person you’ve been really feeling could become more than just a friend. Go with your gut and don’t be shy about your feelings.

LEO ♌

July 23-Aug. 22

Everything is changing around you Leo, but change is a good thing. More responsibilities are coming your way, so don’t take on more than what you’re comfortable handling. Remember not to work completely on your own, because teamwork is key. Together you can accomplish more than you would have alone.

VIRGO ♍

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week should be all about embracing your positive energy, Virgo. Your creativity and intelligence are shining though, so embrace new situations. Take on that leadership role, or put in the hours to get what you want. Working hard may suck now, but it’s worth it in the long run.

LIBRA ♎

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This is an important week for you, Libra. You’ve been making some big realizations and not just about your family or friends. It’s time to set some boundaries, but make sure to keep a positive attitude.

