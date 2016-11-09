Glassboro Planning Board votes to redevelop vacant property

The Glassboro Planning Board approved a proposal to redevelop a vacant lot on Park Street during its meeting last Tuesday.

The approval allows for the the redevelopment of the vacant lot at the corner of Park Avenue and North Main Street, near Pitman. The lot, adjacent to the Seek Him Ministries halfway house on Main Street, is zoned as residential but has been used for commercial purposes in the past. The site has been vacant for one year.

The new proposal for the property along Park Avenue will allow for retail, vehicle restyling and business services. It will also allow for parking spaces and truck deliveries. The property will most likely be occupied by a business that details vehicles for commercial businesses, applying “wraps” to vehicles, according to Stevenson.

This is the second version of the proposal; the original proposal included language pertaining to affordable housing which needed to be removed.

“There was some language in the plan that spoke to affordable housing that was eliminated from the plan because there isn’t an affordable housing component to this particular, now-proposed redevelopment plan,” Stevenson said.

In its decision for redevelopment of the property, the board cited the potential for criminal mischief and vagrancy if the property were to remain vacant.

The members of the board conveyed hope that this decision will promote economic development and employment opportunities.

During the meeting the planning board also discussed the width of a length of sidewalk along Main Street, approximately from Rowan Boulevard to Victoria Street. The discussion was whether or not the sidewalk should be six feet or 10 feet wide. Nexus Properties, the contractor building along the stretch of road, would like the sidewalk to be more narrow. The planning board and Nexus must come to an agreement, or the sidewalk will default to 10 feet in width.

Outside of typical zoning policies and development plans, the board accepted the resignation of borough board planner George Stevenson last Tuesday.

The members of the planning board expressed their regret over losing Stevenson, citing his four years of hard work and friendship, and wished him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

“I wanted to tell you, without your knowing it, that I have declared myself to be in need of redevelopment,” Stevenson said. “I have tenured my resignation … which will be effective at the close of business [on] Nov. 30.”

The board will be holding interviews to fill the board planner position in the near future.

The next planning board meeting will be held Dec. 6 at the municipal building in downtown Glassboro.

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

