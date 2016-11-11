Rowan student sent to the hospital after phone charger ignites in pocket

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Rowan University Student Center, a portable phone charger caught fire in a student’s pocket, burning the student severely on the leg and forcing the evacuation of the entire building, according to an article from NBC 10.

The student was in the downstairs restaurant “Prof’s Place” at the time of the incident.

“[Rowan] EMS responded and took the student to the hospital to have the burn on his leg treated,” said University Spokesman Joe Cardona. “He was taken to Kennedy [University Hospital] and obviously the fire was put out right away.”

The Student Center was also holding a scholarship dinner hosted by University President Ali Houshmand at the time of the incident. The attendees were also evacuated causing the dinner to end prematurely.

Matt Kass contributed additional reporting for this story.

