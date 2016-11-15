Rowan student sexually assaulted in Holly Pointe Commons

A female student was sexually assaulted by a male student whom she met in a Holly Pointe Commons elevator on Sunday, according to a timely warning email sent to students Tuesday morning.

The victim and suspect met in the elevator at an undisclosed time on Nov. 13, and after talking, accompanied each other back to the suspect’s room in Holly Pointe where the victim eventually fell asleep, the email said. According to the email, the victim woke up while she was being assaulted.

The timely warning email states that the investigation into this crime is still active, and police did not disclose a description of the suspect. The victim reported the assault on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

This is the second time in 31 days that Rowan University has issued a timely warning email in response to a sexual assault in Holly Pointe Commons, which was opened in September. The previous incident occurred on Oct. 14.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact Rowan Public Safety at (856)-256-4922.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

