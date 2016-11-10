Rowan students react with varying emotions to President-elect Donald Trump

The election of Republican nominee Donald Trump in the early morning of Nov. 9 shocked a nation which presumed the election was already decided in Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s favor.

Students on Rowan University’s campus reacted with varying emotions – ranging from relieved to horrified and even indifferent.

As election results rolled in late Tuesday night, several swing states appeared to be leaning in Donald Trump’s favor. While at first Virginia appeared to be favoring Trump, the state’s 13 electoral votes eventually went to Clinton, according to The Associated Press.

However, as the night went on, democratic-leaning Michigan appeared to bend toward Trump. Pennsylvania, which has not gone red since George H. W. Bush’s election in 1988, ultimately helped tip Trump over the edge, allotting him the state’s 20 electoral votes.

Trump was declared the winner of Wisconsin at 2:30 a.m. EST, and shortly after was declared the president-elect. He won 279 electoral votes to Clinton’s 228. The threshold for election lies at 270. According to the New York Times, Clinton ultimately won the popular vote, with 59,854,330 votes compared to Trump’s 59,630,698.

Senior physics major Ken Lee believes Americans have chosen the greater of two evils. As a Korean American and a member of the gay community, Lee says he is especially disappointed.

“North Korea’s support [of Trump] should have been a sign, maybe it isn’t a good idea to support Trump,” he said. “We’re the laughing stock of the world and it’s devastating.”

Lee called Trump and Pence two of the most anti-LGBT individuals he has experienced, which he called “disgusting.”

In a similar sentiment, Antony Copsey believes the election is a “horrible loss” for the Muslim and LGBT community, as he identifies with both. The junior writing arts major is a senator for the Muslim Student Association on campus. He believes the nation must show support for communities Trump appears to be against.

“We need to mobilize and fight back,” Copsey said. “We need to organize a movement to take the fascist out.”

For Michael Luu, he believes Trump’s lack of transparency will likely lead to little progress during his presidency.

“[A Trump presidency] is not going to be as bad as the Japanese internment camps, I hope not,” the junior computer and electrical engineering major said regarding Trump’s alleged racism. “There will be a lot of racial tension as there’s always been but it’s going to be a lot more concentrated.”

For Joe Candido, who voted for Trump, he still felt indifferent about election results.

“I voted for him because I really didn’t want to see Hillary in office,” the freshman exploratory studies major said. “Trump has a habit of surrounding himself with strong-minded people. I hope he does that for the presidency.”

Although Trump has repeatedly been accused of stances against the Muslim community, practicing Muslim Deen Karim is excited about the idea of a Trump presidency.

When asked if he was at all concerned for his identity under Trump the sophomore economics major responded, “As a Muslim myself, I want ISIS out but I’m an American so there shouldn’t be anything to be concerned about.”

For one Rowan student, she’ll put her faith in God regarding the future of America. She says it’s all she can do.

“I am personally afraid but I feel better praying this morning after praying to God, my faith is in him,” junior psychology major Marjorie Graves said. “I honestly don’t know what Trump’s policies are, but pray to God that God has this handled.”

Justin Decker contributed additional reporting for this story.

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

