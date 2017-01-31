Rowan searching for suspect after incident in Chestnut Hall

Update 1/30 at 7:35 p.m. – Student James “Forrest” Gilmore was apprehended, according to a timely warning sent to students at approximately 7:28 p.m.

The email did not mention where Gilmore was caught.

Original- Rowan University Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an incident that occurred Monday afternoon in Chestnut Hall, according to a timely warning email sent to students at approximately 6:45 p.m.

According to the email, police are searching for student James “Forrest” Gilmore who is suspected of having threatened another student with a knife in Chestnut Hall at approximately 3 p.m. Monday. Gilmore is also suspected of kicking in a door at Holly Pointe Commons, the email said.

Gilmore is described as an 18-year-old, 200 lb., light-skinned African American and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, according to the email.

The email tells students who come into contact with Gilmore not to approach him and to notify Rowan Police immediately by calling (856)-256-4911.

