Mike Posner to headline Rowan’s Hollybash Festival

During the $1,000 or $10,000 Bingo event at Pfleeger Hall, Rowan’s Office of Student Activities (OSA) announced Mike Posner will be headlining Hollybash at the end of the spring semester.

Posner who was nominated for a Grammy in 2017 for Song of the Year will be performing alongside the winner of this year’s Battle of the Bands, which will be held on March 25.

Devon Dyer, the Student University Programmers’ director of live events, is particularly enthusiastic about this artist performing at Rowan.

“I am extremely excited about Mike Posner performing at Hollybash because having a Grammy-nominated artist come to Rowan is a great experience to give to students and staff,” Dyer said. “They have a lot of upbeat, popular songs to get the crowd excited and ready to kick off the end of the semester and beginning of summer.”

Hollybash will also feature a variety of different carnival-themed games and rides, much like last year’s event. Dyer also notes she has a lot she wants to accomplish for this year’s event.

“My goal for Hollybash is to expand upon what we did last year and bring some exciting new rides, food trucks and experiences to campus,” Dyer said. “We will have a stage dedicated to student and club performances, showcasing Rowan’s talent as well.”

The second annual Hollybash will be held April 28 on the Hollybush Green and is free to any Rowan student with valid ID.

For comments/questions about this story, email arts@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

