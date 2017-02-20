On Saturday night, students were ready to relax, eat and get down on the dance floor.

Rowan’s 12th annual Winter Ball in the Student Center Eynon Ballroom had a Masquerade theme, and was put on by the Student University Programmers (SUP).

Before the ballroom was opened to students, an hour of cocktails and appetizers entertained students while live music was played by the Kaleidoscope Trio featuring Kate Wyatt, a Rowan alumna.

Waiting inside was the ballroom, decked out in purple, pink and blue lighting, with colored spotlights on the dance floor, beckoning the 217 students in attendance to dance.

The DJ played a mix of today’s pop music with some throwbacks, remixes, Latino hits and “slowed it down” for all the couples in attendance. Songs like the “Cupid Shuffle,” “JuJu On That Beat” and “All I Do Is Win” resulted in a mass descending upon the dance floor.

For students attending, the event was all about making and meeting friends. It was a time to relax and socialize, especially for commuters.

“I feel like it’s a good opportunity to get out of the house because I’m a commuter,” said Daniel Taggart, a freshman biochemistry major. “They tell you that as a commuter, you usually don’t get involved in stuff, and considering I didn’t have work tonight, it was a great opportunity to have some fun time with my friends.”

Other in attendance simply enjoyed the theme of the night.

“It’s fun to have people meet each other and dress up,” said Nitrelle Herron, a junior radio, television and film major. “I just like the glamour of masquerades.”

Students were allowed to brings guests along, even if they weren’t Rowan students.

“There’s going to be a lot of music, a lot of dancing, there’s going to be a lot of meeting new people on the dance floor,” said Nina Nandy, a freshman business major at Drexel.

For Vincent Colantuoni, the director of special events for SUP, the event is enjoyable for numerous reasons.

“I love hosting it, I love putting it on, but I love the event itself too,” he said. “I’m always one who likes dances, and not being involved in honors, not being involved in any of the specialty clubs on campus, this is really one of the only dances any student can go to if they purchase a ticket.”

