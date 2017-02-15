AQUARIUS ♒
Jan. 20-Feb. 18
This week is going to be a pretty mellow one, Aquarius. After a hectic stretch, it’s time to just chill out and give yourself a day to breathe. Later in the week, your social skills will begin to shine, so make sure you get out there and socialize.
PISCES ♓
Feb. 19-March 20
You’re finally going with the flow, Pisces. Everything is falling into place behind the scenes, so don’t spend any time stressing. Just go with it; whatever happens, happens. Remember to take deep breaths and don’t think too much.
ARIES ♈
March 21-April 19
You’re on a roll Aries! This week is perfect for getting yourself organized and staying ahead of your studies. You’ve been doing great balancing everything in your life, keep at it!
TAURUS ♉
April 20-May 20
Work has been busy for you, Taurus. Whether it’s paid work, school work or both, give yourself a little time off because you definitely deserve it. Spend time with your friends and don’t overwork yourself.
GEMINI ♊
May 21-June 20
Time to put yourself out there, Gemini. Branch out and be social; it’s about time you shake things up a bit and let your inner circle grow. Spend time with your friends, both old and new.
CANCER ♋
June 21-July 22
Doors are opening Cancer, so take advantage of it. If you’re tired of the same old routine, let the wide array of opportunities at your fingertips consume you. It’ll help out in the long run.
LEO ♌
July 23-Aug. 22
Last week’s eclipse was in your sign, Leo, so it’s time to really focus, get your priorities in check and better yourself. Forget anyone who is not on the same page as you.
VIRGO ♍
Aug. 23-Sept. 22
Work has been consuming you, Virgo. It’s not terrible to want to strive for greatness, but you need to live a little. Take time to see your friends and family, and – most importantly – sleep a little extra.
LIBRA ♎
Sept. 23-Oct. 22
Clarity and closure are coming your way, Libra. If anything has been bothering you, now may be the time that you get the answers you’ve been hoping for.
SCORPIO ♏
Oct. 23-Nov. 21
Keep a low profile this week, Scorpio. If you want to get everything done and stay on track, it’s time to take a step back and just chill. Hopefully you can keep your priorities in check.
SAGITTARIUS ♐
Nov. 22-Dec. 21
Get ready for a fresh boost in energy, Sagittarius! This week is prime time to get those creative ideas flowing and get stuff done. Your desire to be busy will be at an all time high, so take advantage of the extra pep in your step.
CAPRICORN ♑
Dec. 22-Jan. 19
Organization is key, Capricorn. Time to get organized, because it’s crunch time and you need to stay on your A-game. Don’t get too overwhelmed by the little details, and remember to trust your gut.
