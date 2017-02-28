PISCES ♓
Feb. 19-March 20
You’ve been feeling extra sensitive this week, Pisces. Don’t worry, it’s totally warranted. Having an epic new moon solar eclipse in your sign can make your emotions run much higher than usual. However, you’ve begun fine-tuning what you want for your future, so that’s a bonus.
ARIES ♈
March 21-April 19
Get ready for love, Aries. Venus, the planet of love, is going into retrograde for a few weeks starting this weekend. This is the perfect opportunity to not only find love, but to dig deeper into what you really want.
TAURUS ♉
April 20-May 20
As everything falls into place, Taurus, things will sooner come full circle. It’s extra important to follow your gut and really pay attention to your intuition and, most importantly, take care of yourself. Feel out all your options first during these upcoming weeks with Venus in retrograde.
GEMINI ♊
May 21-June 20
The epic full moon solar eclipse really did wonders for you, Gemini. Booming from the boost of success, it looks like your grades are on fire. Not only are your smart juices flowing, but so is your more creative side. Be willing to think outside of the box.
CANCER ♋
June 21-July 22
You’ve been growing and changing, Cancer. The new moon solar eclipse opened your eyes in helping you envision your future and what you really want to do. Take action carefully; it’s going to be harder to undo the choices you make from here on out.
LEO ♌
July 23-Aug. 22
The soul searching continues for you, Leo. An urge to really think about who you are and what you want out of life has been burning inside of you, and it’s time to let that feeling take over. You’ve been getting a lot of ideas and motivation seemingly out of nowhere.
VIRGO ♍
Aug. 23-Sept. 22
Your love life has been red hot lately, Virgo. If you’re single, now is the best time to put yourself out there and find that special someone. However, if you’re already tied down, show more love for your significant other.
LIBRA ♎
Sept. 23-Oct. 22
It’s been a busy couple weeks for you, Libra, but you’ll only get busier with midterms approaching. When Venus moves into retrograde this weekend, begin taking closer looks at your relationships, both romantic and platonic. Take this time to determine which alliances are working for you.
SCORPIO ♏
Oct. 23-Nov. 21
You’ve been on a creative streak this week, Scorpio. The extra boost of creativity has also sent ripples through your love and professional lives. Go with the flow this week; unexpected twists and turns may just turn out for the best.
SAGITTARIUS ♐
Nov. 22-Dec. 21
Focus on the people in your life, Sagittarius. Let yourself go and just have fun this week, even though midterms are coming. Take a deep breath.
CAPRICORN ♑
Dec. 22-Jan. 19
Change has been coming left and right, Capricorn. The new moon and solar eclipse helped you to see what’s truly important to you in all aspects in life, from school work to family matters. Everything is finally coming into focus for you.
AQUARIUS ♒
Jan. 20-Feb. 18
A lot is on your mind, Aquarius, so remember everything will work out. It’s time to decide what’s really important to you, so you can get these big ticket decisions out of the way and breathe a little bit. While Venus is in retrograde, reflect and move forward.
