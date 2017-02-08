AQUARIUS ♒

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Looks like relationships are going to be your main focus this week, Aquarius. Whether they’re romantic or not, you should take some time to really focus on them. While not allowing your schooling to suffer, you need to make sure the people around you feel some love too. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching; use this time to show your people you love them.

PISCES ♓

Feb. 19-March 20

It’s all about balance this week, Pisces. You have to do well in school while maintaining an active social life, but you also have to think about yourself. Put yourself first for a change and make sure your physical and mental health are in check. Balancing everything well is hard, but you’ve got this!

ARIES ♈

March 21-April 19

There’s a rare full moon lunar eclipse this week, Aries. This is good news for you, because it’s going to fall into your zone of true love and fun. Take this time before Valentine’s Day to find true love and enjoy life. Have fun this week and take time out of your mundane schedule to let loose.

TAURUS ♉

April 20-May 20

Family first, Taurus, don’t forget that. This week you may want to consider spending some extra time with family, and putting your friends on the back burner for a day or two. Thanks to the full moon lunar eclipse, it’ll be easier to focus on this task.

GEMINI ♊

May 21-June 20

All of your plans are beginning to fall into place, Gemini. Everything is starting to work out beautifully for you. Now is the time to plan something fun for yourself before you really get focused. This week’s full moon lunar eclipse will really help you with brainstorming too.

CANCER ♋

June 21-July 22

Time to get your priorities in check, Cancer. Really look into your values and morals to straighten everything out between work, classes and your personal life. Thankfully you’ll get all the answers you need to help you to figure yourself out. Definitely don’t cut yourself short.

LEO ♌

July 23-Aug. 22

This is going to be an epic week for you, Leo. The full moon lunar eclipse this week is going to fall into your zone of love, which is perfect timing for this upcoming Valentine’s Day. It’s your time to shine! Put yourself out there in the name of love.

VIRGO ♍

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Focus on organizational skills, Virgo. Keep things slow and steady this week and just focus on sticking to your schedule and keeping yourself in check. It may sound boring, but it’ll help you in the long run if you take time to organize yourself and your future.

LIBRA ♎

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

You’re really living life this week, Libra. Things are starting to run smoothly, making life easier and you happier. Jupiter begins retrograde in your sign, which is sure to bring a lot of luck. Romance for you is also looking to be red-hot at the end of this week. Lucky you!

SCORPIO ♏

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week is a balancing act for you, Scorpio. There’s a line between your personal and public life, and you’d like to keep that line very present. It’s totally natural to want to keep those aspects of your life separate, but this week it may be more difficult than weeks past. Don’t worry – by the end of the week everything will be fine and you can enjoy some R&R.

SAGITTARIUS ♐

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Your social life is kicking up a notch, Sagittarius. Open yourself up to new people and new opportunities. It’ll really help you to branch out and be more social. Also, consider connecting with old friends and planning a getaway to relax and enjoy time with them.

CAPRICORN ♑

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Money is your biggest focus this week, Capricorn. Whether it’s about making money or having a lack of funds, cash seems to be the biggest thought on your mind. Don’t stress about it though, follow any instincts you may have, whether about money or not.

