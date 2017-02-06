Rowan Police search for suspects after assault at Wellness Center

Rowan University Police are searching for suspects involved in an incident that occurred outside of the Wellness Center at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Rowan Alert email sent to students at 9:40 p.m.

The email stated two men were assaulted outside of Winan’s Hall by four black male suspects who approached in a four-door sedan. One suspect, dressed in a red sweatshirt with grey pants, demanded money from the two victims while “brandishing a possible hand gun,” the email said.

The email described three of the suspects “as clean cut with short hair,” the other suspect having dreadlocks.

After the incident, the four suspects fled in their vehicle eastbound on Rt. 322 toward the Marriott, according to the alert.

The email tells students to call 911 or notify Rowan Police at (856)-256-4911 immediately if they see the vehicle or suspects.

