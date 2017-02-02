Rowan women’s track and field ready for next NJAC title

The Rowan women’s track and field team has quietly built somewhat of a dynasty over the last several years. With indoor in particular, the Profs have won the New Jersey Athletic Conference every year dating back to the 2012-13 season.

That success does not look like it will be running out any time soon.

“So far, it’s been really, really good. We’ve been trying to keep it a little low-key for sure,” head coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson said. “We’ve got a lot of young ones so we’re trying to make our way through, but it looks good. I’m pleased.”

Rowan’s latest meet, the John Covert Classic, was just their third since returning from winter break. Their wasn’t much rust on the athletes, however, seeing as the brown and gold took first in the 4×400 meter relay and the mile, second in the 400 and 500 meter, and third in hurdles.

“It was awesome. If they were [team] scoring it, we probably would’ve won,” Adamson said. “They ran really well. This weekend we’re in a line of fire at Ithaca. The fifth-ranked team in the country is in there. It’ll be a good one.”

Despite meet-host Ithaca’s high ranking going into the Bomber Invitational, Adamson feels confident that his team will perform at a high level.

“There’s a lot of freshmen, but the ones that’ve been around for a while do not view themselves as DIII,” Adamson said. “All they know is ‘we’re here to run.’ They get charged when the Division I teams are there because they have something to prove.”

After the meet in New York on Saturday, the brown and gold have only one other meet before the NJAC Championships (Feb. 20).

According to Adamson, the whole season has been building to that moment.

“They even count down the days. They’re very focused on that,” Adamson said. “They want to win. In our case, we’re defending champions, all eyes are on us. If I can get them going right off the bat, we’ll be fine.

